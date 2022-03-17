Differentiated dollars

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Daniel L. Alvarez
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding your startup with venture philanthropy investment. Disease-focused foundations have used venture philanthropy (VP) for decades to develop interventions that have patient impact and generate revenue to support their mission. We articulate the distinguishing motives and features of VP funds and their distinct role in the life sciences innovation ecosystem. In...

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Bumble bees exhibit body size clines across an urban gradient despite low genetic differentiation

Environmental heterogeneity resulting from human-modified landscapes can increase intraspecific trait variation. However, less known is whether such phenotypic variation is driven by plastic or adaptive responses to local environments. Here, we study five bumble bee (Apidae: Bombus) species across an urban gradient in the greater Saint Louis, Missouri region in the North American Midwest and ask: (1) Can urban environments induce intraspecific spatial structuring of body size, an ecologically consequential functional trait? And, if so, (2) is this body size structure the result of plasticity or adaptation? We additionally estimate genetic diversity, inbreeding, and colony density of these species-three factors that affect extinction risk. Using"‰â‰¥"‰10 polymorphic microsatellite loci per species and measurements of body size, we find that two of these species (Bombus impatiens, Bombus pensylvanicus) exhibit body size clines across the urban gradient, despite a lack of population genetic structure. We also reaffirm reports of low genetic diversity in B. pensylvanicus and find evidence that Bombus griseocollis, a species thought to be thriving in North America, is inbred in the greater Saint Louis region. Collectively, our results have implications for conservation in urban environments and suggest that plasticity can cause phenotypic clines across human-modified landscapes.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Differential recognition of canonical NF-ÎºB dimers by Importin Î±3

Nuclear translocation of the p50/p65 heterodimer is essential for NF-ÎºB signaling. In unstimulated cells, p50/p65 is retained by the inhibitor IÎºBÎ± in the cytoplasm that masks the p65-nuclear localization sequence (NLS). Upon activation, p50/p65 is translocated into the nucleus by the adapter importin Î±3 and the receptor importin Î². Here, we describe a bipartite NLS in p50/p65, analogous to nucleoplasmin NLS but exposed in trans. Importin Î±3 accommodates the p50- and p65-NLSs at the major and minor NLS-binding pockets, respectively. The p50-NLS is the predominant binding determinant, while the p65-NLS induces a conformational change in the Armadillo 7 of importin Î±3 that stabilizes a helical conformation of the p65-NLS. Neither conformational change was observed for importin Î±1, which makes fewer bonds with the p50/p65 NLSs, explaining the preference for Î±3. We propose that importin Î±3 discriminates between the transcriptionally active p50/p65 heterodimer and p50/p50 and p65/65 homodimers, ensuring fidelity in NF-ÎºB signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Source time functions of earthquakes based on a stochastic differential equation

Source time functions are essential observable quantities in seismology; they have been investigated via kinematic inversion analyses and compiled into databases. Given the numerous available results, some empirical laws on source time functions have been established, even though they are complicated and fluctuated time series. Theoretically, stochastic differential equations, including a random variable and white noise, are suitable for modeling complicated phenomena. In this study, we model source time functions as the convolution of two stochastic processes (known as Bessel processes). We mathematically and numerically demonstrate that this convolution satisfies some of the empirical laws of source time functions, including non-negativity, finite duration, unimodality, a growth rate proportional to \(t^3\), \(\omega ^{-2}\)-type spectra, and frequency distribution (i.e., the Gutenberg"“Richter law). We interpret this convolution and speculate that the stress drop rate and fault impedance follow the same Bessel process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Limited increases in savanna carbon stocks over decades of fire suppression

Savannas cover a fifth of the land surface and contribute a third of terrestrial net primary production, accounting for three-quarters of global area burned and more than half of global fire-driven carbon emissions1,2,3. Fire suppression and afforestation have been proposed as tools to increase carbon sequestration in these ecosystems2,4. A robust quantification of whole-ecosystem carbon storage in savannas is lacking however, especially under altered fire regimes. Here we provide one of the first direct estimates of whole-ecosystem carbon response to more than 60"‰years of fire exclusion in a mesic African savanna. We found that fire suppression increased whole-ecosystem carbon storage by only 35.4"‰Â±"‰12% (mean"‰Â±"‰standard error), even though tree cover increased by 78.9"‰Â±"‰29.3%, corresponding to total gains of 23.0"‰Â±"‰6.1"‰Mg"‰C"‰haâˆ’1 at an average of about 0.35"‰Â±"‰0.09"‰Mg"‰C"‰haâˆ’1"‰yearâˆ’1, more than an order of magnitude lower than previously assumed4. Frequently burned savannas had substantial belowground carbon, especially in biomass and deep soils. These belowground reservoirs are not fully considered in afforestation or fire-suppression schemes but may mean that the decadal sequestration potential of savannas is negligible, especially weighed against concomitant losses of biodiversity and function.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Electric field distribution models in ECT research

The work of Deng et al. [1, 2] is in many aspects a very remarkable and outstanding study. Without a doubt, it makes a very important contribution to, among other things, the issue of electric current and electrode position in ECT. My intention in writing this letter to the editor...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vital signs in pediatric oncology patients assessed by continuous recording with a wearable device, NCT04134429

Pediatric patients with cancer are at high risk for severe infections. Changes in vital signs, triggered by infections, may be detected earlier by continuous recording with a wearable device than with discrete measurements. This prospective, observational single-center feasibility study consecutively recruited pediatric patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. The WD EverionÂ® was used for 14 days in each of the 20 patients on study to continuously record vital signs. Nine different vital signs and health indicators derived from them, plus six quality scores. This resulted in 274 study days (6576"‰hours) with 85'854 measuring points, which are a total of 772'686 measurements of vital signs and health indicators, plus 515'124 quality scores. Additionally, non-WD data like side effects, acceptability of the WD and effort for investigators were collected. In this manuscript, we present the methods of acquisition and explanations to the complete data set, which have been made publically available on open access and which can be used to study feasibility of continuous multi-parameter recording of vital signs by a WD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Brain pathology of COVID-19

A large-scale study reveals infection-related structural changes in the brain — further research and long-term follow-up will be needed to determine their impact. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Studies suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infection may affect brain structure, particularly regions associated with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Tso-Ping Ma (1945âˆ’2021)

Scientist and engineer who helped shape semiconductor technologies. Tso-Ping Ma (often known as T.P.), the Raymond J. Wean Professor of Electrical Engineering and Applied Physics at Yale University, played a key role in the development of various areas of modern semiconductor technologies. He received numerous honours including the Paul Rappaport Award of the IEEE Electronic Device Society, Andrew S. Grove Award of the IEEE, and Connecticut Medal of Technology. Ma was elected a life fellow of the IEEE, a member of the US National Academy of Engineering, an academician of the Academia Sinica in Taiwan, and a foreign member of the Chinese National Academy of Science. He has died aged 75.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Contractual solutions to overcome drug scarcity during pandemics and epidemics

Licensing provisions that obligate recipients of government funding to share relevant technology and know-how for scarce drugs during pandemics and epidemics can reduce shortages and overcome obstacles that intellectual property rights present. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted problems regarding scarcity of lifesaving medicines1. Limited supplies of medicines often cannot satisfy...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Online learning for orientation estimation during translation in an insect ring attractor network

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05798-4, published online 25 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Grace M. Hwang, which was incorrectly given as Grace Hwang. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Brian...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Correction to: Ex vivo generated human T-lymphoid progenitors as a tool to accelerate immune reconstitution after partially HLA compatible hematopoietic stem cell transplantation or after gene therapy

In this article the author Chantal Lagresle-Peyrou was missing. Biotherapy Clinical Investigation Center, Groupe Hospitalier Universitaire Ouest, INSERM CIC 1416, Assistance Publique-HÃ´pitaux de Paris, Paris, France. Isabelle AndrÃ©,Â Laura Simons,Â Kuiying Ma,Â Ranjita Devi Moirangthem,Â Jean-SÃ©bastien Diana,Â Elisa Magrin,Â ChloÃ© Couzin,Â Alessandra Magnani,Â Chantal Lagresle-PeyrouÂ &Â Marina Cavazzana...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Volume 603 Issue 7901, 17 March 2022

For more than 50 years, scientists have been trying to understand the relationship between DNA sequence, gene-expression phenotype and fitness to decipher principles of gene regulatory evolution. In this week's issue, Eeshit Dhaval Vaishnav, Carl de Boer, Aviv Regev and their colleagues present a framework for understanding and engineering regulatory DNA sequences that takes a step towards this goal. The researchers built this framework around an 'oracle' they developed using a deep neural network model that predicts gene expression given a promoter DNA sequence. The neural network was trained using the expression measurements for tens of millions of promoter sequences. The result was an AI oracle that predicts expression from sequence well enough to study the evolutionary history and future evolvability of regulatory DNA sequences, as well as to design regulatory DNA sequences for synthetic biology applications. The cover offers a visual representation of the evolutionary properties of sequences at the extremes of the evolvability spectrum.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Aberrant protein networks in Alzheimer disease

Use of a proteomics approach has demonstrated that changes in protein expression association with Alzheimer disease are not always reflected in changes in RNA levels, highlighting the importance of directly studying proteomic changes to a full understanding of Alzheimer disease pathogenesis. Van Cauwenberghe, C., Van Broeckhoven, C. & Sleegers, K....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Annual Acknowledgement of Manuscript Reviewers

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Our reviewers are essential in supportingÂ theÂ publication process of Prostate Cancer & Prostatic Diseases. Their diligent and important work is always appreciated, and we would therefore like to take this chance to say thank you to the 239 reviewers who have contributed to the success of our journal during 2021. We look forward to continuing this collaboration in the future.
CANCER
Nature.com

The cancellation heuristic in intertemporal choice shifts people's time preferences

Building on past research in risky decision making, the present research investigated whether the cancellation heuristic is evident in intertemporal choice. Specifically, the cancellation heuristic posits that whenever choice options are partitioned into multiple components, people ignore seemingly identical components and compare the non-identical components. We nudged people to employ the cancellation heuristic by partitioning both the smaller earlier reward and the larger later reward into a seemingly identical component and a non-identical component. Given diminishing marginal utility, we hypothesized that people would perceive an identical difference between the smaller earlier reward and the larger later reward as being subjectively greater when both amounts are smaller in magnitude, thereby increasing the relative attractiveness of the larger later reward in the partition condition. We conducted four studies, including two incentive-compatible lab experiments, one incentive-compatible lab-in-the-field experiment, and one survey study using choices among both gains and losses. We consistently found that this choice architecture intervention significantly increased people's likelihood of choosing the larger later reward. Furthermore, we provide evidence of the underlying mechanism-people's intertemporal decisions shifted to a greater extent in the cancellation condition, particularly if their marginal utility diminished faster. The findings indicate that two features of human psychology-diminishing marginal utility and the cancellation heuristic-can be simultaneously utilized to nudge people to make decisions that would be better for them in the long run.
SCIENCE

