Presidential Election

Ex-Trump chief of staff Meadows probed over N. Carolina voter registration

By Tyler Clifford
Reuters
 1 day ago
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters following a television interview, outside the White House in Washington, U.S. October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

March 17 (Reuters) - Mark Meadows, who served as former Republican President Donald Trump's chief of staff and has echoed his false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, is being investigated in North Carolina over his voter registration, state authorities said on Thursday.

North Carolina's State Bureau of Investigation was assigned to lead the probe after a district attorney referred the matter to the state Department of Justice Special Prosecutions Section, department spokeswoman Nazneen Ahmed said in an email.

The investigation is in response to claims that Meadows, who represented North Carolina in Congress from 2013 until joining the Trump administration in 2020, registered to vote in September 2020 at an address he did not reside at, own or visit, the News & Observer newspaper reported, adding that the State Board of Elections is conducting a joint investigation.

"We have asked the SBI to investigate and at the conclusion of the investigation, we'll review their findings," Ahmed said.

The elections board could not be immediately reached for comment.

In North Carolina, voters must live in the county where they are registering and have resided there for at least 30 days prior to the election date, according to the state elections board website.

The New Yorker magazine first reported the voter registration allegations earlier this month. The outlet, quoting the director of the Macon County Board of Elections, said Meadows was registered at an address in the county and voted absentee in the 2020 general election.

Meadows is currently registered to vote at the same North Carolina address, according to the state elections board's online database.

Reuters sought comment from Meadows at the Conservative Partnership Institute, an organization that helps elect conservatives to office where Meadows now serves as partner, but was unable to immediately reach him.

Meadows is also the subject of contempt charges by a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump and his supporters sought to stop the certification of now-President Joe Biden's election victory.

Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by David Gregorio

Comments / 286

Martin R
1d ago

Interesting that all the alleged voter fraud by the Democrats the GOP has pushed has come to nothing due to no evidence at all in numerous precincts across the country and on the other hand there are multiple reports with supporting evidence of voter fraud by members of the GOP.

Reply(19)
149
Carmine McPherson
1d ago

oh look, another republican being investigated for voter fraud! i would say that this is shocking but its not.

Reply(32)
163
judy van coevering
13h ago

this should NOT be a long investigation.....how long does it take to figure out where someone was actually residing??? mark meadows and his wife need to be treated like everyone else...there was a woman in TN who got 6 years for just attempting to register....she didn't even vote..... the meadows actually DID vote using a fake residence....shouldn't they get MORE than 6 years??? and when is Mrs herschel walker going to be arrested for voter fraud????

Reply
30
Washington Post

Liz Cheney nails the truth about ‘the Putin wing of the GOP’

Rep. Liz Cheney says so. The Wyoming Republican made the charge this weekend, in reference to a former Trump administration official who openly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Few Republicans are in that camp, of...
U.S. POLITICS
