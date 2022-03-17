ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Skinny Baked Eggplant Parmesan Recipe With Ricotta: This Healthy Casserole Recipe Is Fabulous

By 46 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tender eggplant is baked with a blended tomato sauce and three cheeses to golden, melty perfection. This skinny eggplant casserole recipe is a healthy vegetarian dinner or light lunch. The easy eggplant recipe makes two servings, but can easily be doubled for a family. Serve with a fresh salad...

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

Badass Ground Beef Potato Casserole Recipe: This Easy Mexican Casserole Recipe Is Incredible

Creamy potatoes layered with spicy seasoned ground beef, corn and cheese is incredible. This Mexican potato casserole recipe is all you need on your plate. This easy potato casserole recipe can be served as a main dish, hearty (very hearty!) side dish and makes a perfect potluck dish. Be sure to print several copies of the recipe, because you're sure to get asked for it.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Martha Stewart’s Favorite Tuna Salad Is Now My Favorite Too

If it’s Martha’s favorite, then I simply have to try it. End of story. When I saw the ingredient list for this tuna salad and noticed that she incorporates chopped apples and fresh basil, she had my full attention. Apples and basil in a tuna salad? In this economy? I was intrigued by this flavor combo, so I cracked open a couple cans of tuna and did what any tuna salad lover would do — tried it out for myself ASAP.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parmesan Cheese#Casserole#Eggplant#Food Drink#Italian
thecountrycook.net

Ground Beef Enchiladas

These simple Ground Beef Enchiladas only have a few ingredients and make the perfect dinnertime meal everyone will love!. I've always been a huge fan of enchiladas. One of my first recipes I shared on The Country Cook were for Creamy White Chicken Enchiladas and they continue to be a fan favorite to this day! After you try this recipe, I think these Ground Beef Enchiladas will go on your regular meal rotation because they are easy and perfect for busy weeknights. Our whole family loves these and requests them often! I promise that you can't go wrong with this Ground Beef Enchilada recipe and it will be a hit with your friends and/or family!
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
RECIPES
Food52

15 Breakfast Casserole Recipes Worth Rolling Out of Bed For

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical—they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven’t risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They’re also delicious. Who wouldn’t want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there’s French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I’m not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I’m here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wondermom

Air Fryer Cherry Cream Cheese Crescent Roll Danish Recipe

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This Air Fryer Cherry Cream Cheese Crescent Roll Danish Recipe is easy to make and so delicious. You’re going to love this recipe. It makes the perfect breakfast or snack. If you love air...
RECIPES
Parade

23 Crazy-Good Ground Beef Casserole Recipes for Every Night of the Week

The reason everyone loves a casserole with ground beef is because a) they’re easy to make, b) they’re super cheap—a package of ground beef starts at $4.26 in most parts of the country—and c) they produce lots and lots of leftovers so you can stretch one recipe into several meals for lunch and dinner the next day.
RECIPES
Food Network

The Best Potatoes for Potato Salad

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Surprise, all kinds of potatoes can be used for potato salad. Which variety you use depends a which kind of potato salad you're making. Below, we walk you through when to use each type of potato, plus how to boil each. And for a complete guide to making potato salad, check out our story How to Make Potato Salad.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

TATER TOT BREAKFAST CASSEROLE WITH SAUSAGE

Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole with Sausage is packed with all your morning favorites: hash brown-like tater tots, savory sausage, gooey cheese, eggs, peppers, & bacon! Easy, hearty breakfast casserole that everyone loves!. Making this recipe for Sausage Tater Tot Casserole is so simple and perfect for serving for breakfast, whether...
RECIPES
WWL

Recipe: Chef Kevin's Irish Chicken with Potatoes and Cabbage

NEW ORLEANS — Irish Chicken with Potatoes and Cabbage. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix together rub ingredients. Roll the chicken pieces in the spices and set aside. Fry the bacon. When cooked put on a paper towel to drain. Drain most of the bacon grease from the pan, leaving enough to brown the chicken in. Brown the chicken pieces. When browned set aside on a plate.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Sweet Potato Patties

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. These sweet potato patties are tender and creamy in the center with a crispy panko crust. Served with a dollop of crème fraîche or sour cream, they’re a satisfying side dish or vegetarian main course.
RECIPES
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy