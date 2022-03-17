ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

EPA Actions to Address PFAS in Commerce Include TSCA Compliance Notification Letter on PFAS in HDPE Containers

On March 16, 2022, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced two actions intended to safeguard communities from products containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). First, as part of EPA’s efforts to identify, understand, and address PFAS contamination leaching from fluorinated containers, EPA states that it is notifying companies of their...

Phys.org

Wetland plant removes PFAS

Ahead of World Water Day, new studies at Flinders University provide valuable insights into removing toxins from polluted waterways and improving filtration at urban wetlands. One study found a wetland plant capable of reducing PFAS in soil and water, and another looked for better urban wetland water flow management during summer.
ENVIRONMENT
Bangor Daily News

Letter: We can’t afford to lose farms to PFAS contamination

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. I live in Waldo County, whose proud agricultural heritage has seen a resurgence of diversified farms over the last 20 years that has significantly contributed to the local economy with producers, distributors and value-added products. Since the beginning of this year, Waldo County has also seen the growing list of farms impacted by PFAS contamination, a legacy of state-approved sludge spreading in the 1980s and 1990s.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Phys.org

Study examines the chemical GenX in water: Is it different from other PFAS?

Last fall, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported that GenX chemicals were more toxic than the "forever chemicals" they were developed to replace. Now, a new University at Buffalo-led study examines what happens when GenX—chemicals used in food packaging, nonstick coating and other products—interacts with water. Published in...
SCIENCE
bloomberglaw.com

PFAS Class Limited to Certain Ohio Residents by Federal Judge

In a partial victory for an Ohio firefighter, a federal district court ruled Monday that it will allow Ohio residents with small amounts of “forever chemicals” in their blood to qualify as a class that can seek information to understand whether the chemicals are harming their health. The...
OHIO STATE
WSAW

Wausau Finance Committee approves $150K stop-gap action on PFAS

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In a unanimous vote by the Wausau Finance committee, they have approved an immediate action response to Wausau’s PFAS water contamination problem. The Committee has earmarked $150,000 from the American Rescue Plan Funding to immediately purchase a combination of bottled water and water filtration devices.
WAUSAU, WI
bloomberglaw.com

Details on PFAS-Free Foam Expected in Six Months, Pentagon Says

The Defense Department expects to release military specifications for liquid fuel firefighting foams that are made without “forever chemicals” in about six months, a department official said Tuesday. Those specifications will guide industries making and using the foams, Robin Nissan, program manager for two Defense Department environmental research...
MILITARY
La Crosse Tribune

Wisconsin AG sues Johnson Controls over Marinette PFAS contamination

The state of Wisconsin is suing a Marinette manufacturer and an affiliated company over toxic “forever chemicals” that have contaminated waters in the northeastern Wisconsin community. Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a civil lawsuit Monday against Johnson Controls and Tyco Fire Products for failing to notify the Department...
WISCONSIN STATE
Reuters

U.S. SEC set to unveil landmark climate change disclosure rule

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator on Monday will unveil a landmark proposal requiring public companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions, part of President Joe Biden's efforts to fight climate change. The long-awaited draft rule from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will likely require companies...
WASHINGTON STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program

$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
