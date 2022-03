Donald Kirkpatrick developed a four-level system of evaluation called the Kirkpatrick Model of Evaluation. According to Kirkpatrick’s model, evaluation is a series of steps that begins at level one and move layer by layer to level four with each level providing valuable information to ascertain the effectiveness of the entire training program. The four levels of evaluation are namely; Reaction . The goal is to understand or determine how satisfying, engaging and relevant the experience was for the learner. At this stage, the focus is whether people are behaving differently after the training.

2 DAYS AGO