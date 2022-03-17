Will Virtual Hearings Shape a New Generation of Litigation?

WHO GOT THE WORK?℠ - Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment class action against various units of Hilton Worldwide Holdings to California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Restegar Law Group, brings wage and hour claims on behalf of non-exempt workers employed by the defendant in California. Lawyers for the plaintiff have not yet entered an appearance in 5:22-cv-00349, Ericka Kraut, individually, and on behalf of all others similarly situated current and former employees of Defendants v. Dt Employer LLC, a California limited liability company et al. Read the complaint on Law.com Radar and check out the most recent edition of Law.com’s Who Got the Work?℠ column to find out which law firms and lawyers are being brought in to handle key cases and close major deals for their clients.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO