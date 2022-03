Despite what White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says, inflation is NOT improving month-to-month. In fact, it’s getting worse. But in this clip, Glenn looks beyond inflationary numbers, and he connects the dots between today’s economic outlook with what he believes is heading our way: a huge recession, the collapse of our dollar, and a new digital currency from the Fed. ‘Everything about your life,’ Glenn warns, ‘will be different soon.’

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO