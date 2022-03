We've put together a guide for trainers looking to take down Tapu Lele and potentially add it to their PokeDex. Each island in the Alola region has its own guardian deity spirit. So, it only follows that during the Pokemon GO Season of Alola, trainers would be able to meet each guardian as they "progressed" through the region. Previously, Tapu Koko took center stage as the featured guardian while trainers completed the special Melemele Island research. With the advent of the Lush Jungle event, they'll now be able to study Akala Island and encounter Tapu Lele.

