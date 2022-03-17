ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida thief arrested after leaving his wallet in victim's home

By Colin Martin
There's never a good time to leave your wallet behind somewhere, especially when trying to commit a burglary.

A Florida man is facing 23 charges after he broke into a number of unlocked cars on Curlew Avenue on March 11, and was arrested by Naples Police on Monday after leaving his wallet behind at a Seagate community resident's house, according to Naples Daily News.

Naples Police and Collier County Sheriff's Office detectives identified the burglar as 32-year-old Eric Donald Ramirez.

He is facing eight counts for burglary of a conveyance, four counts of residential burglary, one count of grand theft auto, one credit card theft count, five petty theft counts, and four grand theft counts.

The Seagate community resident reported the burglary on Sunday morning, saying that it occurred while she was asleep and he took items from her purse, per Fox 4 Now.

Ramirez ran out of the house after a man entered, and fled on the victim's scooter, according to the police report.

He broke into a number of unlocked vehicles and got into the woman's house by finding the garage door opener in one of the cars.

While fleeing the scene, Ramirez left his wallet, ID, cell phone, and even some clothes, according to the police report.

He confessed to the alleged crimes, according to officials. Ramirez does not have a bond set yet.

