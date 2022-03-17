ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Ted Wheeler’s Gun Plan Is Working! (If You Don’t Pay Attention To Results)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland is seeing an all time high for murder rates, but what can be done (other than hiring...

Cody Hoffman
2d ago

That seems to be the Democratic mantra here in Portland....don't look at the facts, I told you it was getting better, that's all you need to know. I said it's all better, so it is, stop reading statistics or posting videos of downtown Portland, I said it's all better.

Patriot
1d ago

As I said in a previous post: results don’t matter to liberals; only ideology and intention.

Katrina Faris
1d ago

I live by Portland and everybody is afraid to visit Portland. It is little L.A.

