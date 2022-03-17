Ted Wheeler’s Gun Plan Is Working! (If You Don’t Pay Attention To Results)
Portland is seeing an all time high for murder rates, but what can be done (other than hiring...www.kxl.com
That seems to be the Democratic mantra here in Portland....don't look at the facts, I told you it was getting better, that's all you need to know. I said it's all better, so it is, stop reading statistics or posting videos of downtown Portland, I said it's all better.
As I said in a previous post: results don’t matter to liberals; only ideology and intention.
I live by Portland and everybody is afraid to visit Portland. It is little L.A.
