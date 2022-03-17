ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health expert warns BA.2 variant is 'concerning' for the unvaccinated

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

As COVID-19 cases rise in Europe, health experts predict that the BA.2 variant is on its way to becoming the most dominant variant in the world.

Dr. Warner Greene, Senior investigator at Gladstone Institutes and Professor of Medicine, Microbiology, and Immunology at UCSF, told KCBS Radio's " Ask An Expert " the United States should take advantage of this period of low cases to prepare for an upcoming surge.

"BA.2 is slowly taking over. It is about 1.3 to 1.4 times more infectious than the original omicron , so no surprise that it's beginning to take hold," he said.

Europe has seen a recent rise in cases due to BA.2, which signals the United States may see a similar increase. "Often Europe has been a precursor for events that will occur in the United States, so I expect the BA.2 will spread quite effectively into the United States as well," Greene predicted.

Despite the variant's increased transmissibility, BA.2 is mainly a threat to those who are unvaccinated, Green said.

Going forward, we have to "learn how to live with the virus," he said, reassuring that Californians are in "very good shape."

Despite his encouragement that California is well prepared, he urged people to continue to be on guard. "In order to be effective in preventing infection with omicron and BA.2 you need to be boosted," Green advised, noting that only half of the vaccinated individuals in California have been boosted.

BA.2 hotspots, based on wastewater studies, have been detected in New York, Michigan and Contra Costa County.

and thennn...
2d ago

Well I can almost guarantee you the "unvaccinated" WILL continue to be unvaccinated...😁🤗😂

KCBS News Radio

