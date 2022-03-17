News Release - City Seeks Applicants for New Civilian Public Safety Interview Panel

City of Rochester

News Release

(Thursday, March 17, 2022) – The City is accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the new Civilian Public Safety Interview Panel, which will interview and make recommendations on candidates for the Rochester City Police Department.

This nine- to 12-member interview panel will be responsible for interviewing prospective police officers regarding their views on contemporary policing, culture and race, and familiarity with the Rochester community among other topics important to the community. They will then share their hiring recommendations with the Chief of Police.

Establishing the panel is a collaboration between the City of Rochester and the United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western NY Inc., led by Reverend Lewis W. Stewart III. There will be a three-person committee to review the panelist applications which will include members from the Rochester Police Department, the Department of Human Resource Management, and Rev. Lewis Stewart III.

Panel applicants must meet minimum requirements but will also be assessed based on life experiences, attitudes, and familiarity with the community.

The minimum requirements to serve on the interview panel include:

Be a resident of the City of Rochester

Be at least 21 years of age

Possess a minimum of a High School Diploma or GED

Pass a Criminal Background Check

Agree to serve at least three (3) years

Attend a modified police academy training

Attend the Civilian Public Safety Interview Panel training

Be available during business hours to conduct candidate interviews

Interested community members can get more information and a link to the application at www.cityofrochester.gov/RPDInterviewPanel.

The deadline to apply is April 5, 2022.

