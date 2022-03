Six retired instruments are getting their second wind thanks to a partnership between area artists, the Douglas County Youth Orchestra and the Umpqua Valley Arts Association. “We lovingly take care of our instruments. We maintain all of them and if we can’t fix them they go to professional care in Roseburg or Eugene,” said Umpqua Symphony Association executive director Ahavah Oblak. “But sometimes you can only do so much and so we have to retire instruments.”

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO