Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander seemed to give the question more than passing thought. Did he get all he could from his group last season? "I think that's an interesting question," the fifth-year Husker coach recently told the Journal Star. "I think you very rarely get all you can. I don't think I'll ever go through a year and think, 'Well, boys, we got all we could out of them.'" ...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO