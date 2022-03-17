Jose Segarra submits resignation as mayor

Move is in accordance with City Charter; Segarra filed for an at-large council seat for May election

KILLEEN, Texas (March 17, 2022) - Jose Segarra has submitted his resignation as mayor of the City of Killeen effective March 17, 2022 at noon.

Article III, Section 22 of the City Charter states that, “if any member of the City Council holding office desires to run for a different office than that which the member holds, at the next election, the member must resign and vacate their present office at least forty (40) days prior to such election and his resignation shall be effective on the date of such resignation.” Jose Segarra has filed for the May election for an at-large councilmember seat.

Texas Elections Code section 201.023 Resignations states, “If an officer submits a resignation, whether to be effective immediately or at a future date, a vacancy occurs on the date the resignation is accepted by the appropriate authority or on the eighth day after the date of its receipt by the authority, whichever is earlier.”

The City of Killeen has no other comment at this time. Here is a link to the City Charter on our website (KilleenTexas.gov.) https://library.municode.com/tx/killeen/codes/code_of_ordinances.