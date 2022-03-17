‘The Dropout’ Episodes 4 and 5

The true story of Elizabeth Holmes and the founding of Theranos is so bizarre—so unlikely—that watching the TV adaptation nearly begs for a constant Google-searching to go alongside. Did that really happen? Is that person legit? Even the opening of the series hints at the unbelievability. I mean, a 19-year-old dropout founded a medical company that fooled investors, doctors, and journalists. Surely someone along the way was like, "I don't know. I'm going to pull back the curtain on this whole, take a drop of blood and save the world concept." Well, spoiler alert, that does eventually happen. But first, Holmes and Theranos made headlines first for being a brilliant advancement in medical technology and then, later, the apex of an era of American scams.

