TV Series

‘The Dropout’ Episodes 4 and 5

By Joanna Robinson
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoanna Robinson and Jodi Walker discuss episodes 4 and 5 of...

www.theringer.com

NYLON

The Dropout Soundtrack Includes All The Best ‘00s Indie

Have you heard? American culture just can’t get enough of women committing wire fraud. Combine that with the culture’s other persevering obsession — nostalgia for the ‘00s in all its many forms — and you have two key ingredients behind Hulu’s buzziest new release, The Dropout.
ENTERTAINMENT
Elle

This Is The Lipstick Amanda Seyfried Is Wearing In "The Dropout"

Amanda Seyfried is uncanny as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout. Her voice, her movements, and, of course, her beauty looks are so perfectly upsetting. From the haphazard bun to the slightly crazed look in the eye, it's a show that's making us all impatiently wait for the next episode. One of the most iconic looks in the show so far is that slightly smudged, imperfectly done bright red lip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
digitalspy.com

Law & Order: SVU couple finally make it official in latest episode

Law and Order: SVU spoilers follow. It's official: Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi are dating. For nearly eight years, fans have been teased the prospect of Det. Amanda Rollins and Assistant District Attorney Dominick 'Sonny' Carisi becoming a couple. Finally, the NBC drama series aired scenes viewers have...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Grey's Anatomy: Major Cast Member Set to Leave Series in Next Episode

A series regular on Grey's Anatomy is leaving in the next episode of the ABC medical drama. Grey's Anatomy returned to ABC for the midseason premiere of Season 18, and Deadline reports actor Richard Flood, who plays Grey Sloan's pediatric surgeon Dr. Cormac Hayes, will be making an exit in Episode 10. Flood made his Grey's Anatomy debut in Season 16 as a recurring character and was bumped up to a series regular the following season. His story arc originally set Hayes up as a potential love interest for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), but that storyline stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Lisa Edelstein Leaving ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ After 2 Seasons

[WARNING: The following contains spoilers for 9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 3, Episode 7, “Red vs Blue.”]. Lisa Edelstein is bidding farewell to 9-1-1: Lone Star as she is set to exit the Fox procedural drama for good in the next episode. According to Variety, Edelstein, who plays Gwyneth...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Why Paramount Ordered More Episodes Instead of Renewing the Series

Last week, Paramount and Taylor Sheridan announced several projects that affect the growing “Yellowstone” and “1883” universe. “1883” was the first spin-off show to be developed by Paramount. It launched this past December and has done extremely well for the streaming service. That’s partially why Paramount ordered more episodes of the prequel series. But, that’s not the same as renewing it for Season 2.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘BMF’: La La Anthony Upped To Series Regular, Kelly Hu, Christine Horn Also Cast In Starz Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: La La Anthony (The Chi), who recurred in the first season of Starz’s drama series BMF, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2. Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King) also joins as a series regular and Christine Horn (Snowfall) will recur in the series from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power franchise) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star). Anthony will reprise her role as Markisha Taylor, who will have an expanded storyline in the second season. Markisha is the smart, sophisticated and street savvy wife of a powerful...
TV SERIES
TVLine

grown-ish Shake-Up: Marcus Scribner In for Season 5 — But Who's Out?

Click here to read the full article. The end of Cal U doesn’t have to mean the end of grown-ish, as Freeform has renewed the black-ish spinoff for Season 5. Speaking of black-ish, Marcus Scribner — who has co-starred as Johnson sibling Andre Jr., aka Junior, on all eight seasons of the mothership series — will join grown-ish‘s cast for Season 5 “as he embarks on his own journey to being ‘grown,'” per Freeform’s official announcement. (black-ish‘s series finale airs this spring on ABC.) As for changes happening behind the camera, Season 4 showrunner Julie Bean is exiting the series, as is...
TV SERIES
Deadline

HBO Pulls Larry David Documentary Hours Before Its Scheduled Premiere

Click here to read the full article. HBO has pulled tonight’s premiere of The Larry David Story, a two-part documentary about the award-winning producer/writer and comedian, at David’s request. In a tweet on Monday, HBO Documentaries announced “The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info.” It was set to premiere tonight on HBO at 9 PM and be available for streaming on HBO Max. In The Larry David Story, the 74-year-old sits down with friend/director Larry Charles and gets candid about his personal and professional...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Geena Davis To Star In CBS’ Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Oscar winner Geena Davis has been tapped as the co-lead for a CBS’ untitled mother-son legal drama pilot from Scott Prendergast, who wrote the script and executive produces, Deadline has confirmed. In the drama, despite their opposing personalities, a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family begrudgingly agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother (Davis), a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.” Davis will star as Joan. She is a razor-sharp attorney and a self-made success who put herself through law school...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Jessy Schram Returning To NBC Medical Drama As A Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jessy Schram is returning to NBC‘s Chicago Med in the role of Dr. Hannah Asher as a series regular. Schram made her One Chicago debut in Season 5 Episode 12 and was last seen in the Season 6 premiere. Hannah made her shocking return in the final beats of tonight’s episode, “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear,” an appropriate message for someone who is now two years sober and ready for a fresh start. Thanks to her guardian angel Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), her fresh start includes a new job at...
CHICAGO, IL
Vulture

It’s Official: New NBC Episodes Will Stream on Peacock Instead of Hulu

Starting in September, if you want to watch NBC shows like Law & Order: SVU or Saturday Night Live the next day via streaming, you’ll need to sign up for Peacock. After months of speculation, NBCUniversal has officially informed Hulu parent Disney that it will be terminating the yearslong licensing agreement that allowed the streamer to house NBC programming a few hours after it aired on the broadcast network, an NBCU rep tells Vulture. The Wall Street Journal and others reported last month such a step was likely to happen, but it only became official in recent days.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Rookie’ Spinoff Adds Frankie Faison to Growing Cast at ABC

The cast for ABC‘s The Rookie spinoff continues to grow as the series prepares for an embedded episode that will serve as a backdoor pilot. Frankie Faison is the latest star to join the mix after it was recently revealed that Kat Foster and Felix Solis would star in the episode. Back in February, ABC announced plans for the potential spinoff by unveiling that Niecy Nash would lead the cast.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
Esquire

The Dropout is Full of Duped Investors. All of Them Are Real.

The true story of Elizabeth Holmes and the founding of Theranos is so bizarre—so unlikely—that watching the TV adaptation nearly begs for a constant Google-searching to go alongside. Did that really happen? Is that person legit? Even the opening of the series hints at the unbelievability. I mean, a 19-year-old dropout founded a medical company that fooled investors, doctors, and journalists. Surely someone along the way was like, "I don't know. I'm going to pull back the curtain on this whole, take a drop of blood and save the world concept." Well, spoiler alert, that does eventually happen. But first, Holmes and Theranos made headlines first for being a brilliant advancement in medical technology and then, later, the apex of an era of American scams.
TV & VIDEOS

