Structural mechanism of muscle nicotinic receptor desensitization and block by curare

Frequent relapse prevents the successful treatment of substance use disorders and is triggered in part by retrieval of drug-associated memories. Drug-conditioned behaviours in rodents are reinstated upon drug memory retrieval following re-exposure to cues previously associated with the drug, or the drug itself. Therapies based on mechanistic insights from rodent studies have focused on amnesic procedures of cue-drug associations but with so far limited success. Conversely, more recent studies propose that inhibiting drug memory retrieval offers improved anti-relapse efficacy. However, mechanisms of memory retrieval are poorly understood. Here, we used a conditioned place preference (CPP) procedure in mice to investigate the cellular and molecular underpinnings of drug-induced memory retrieval. After extinction training of CPP, Ca2+-permeable AMPA receptors (CP-AMPARs) accumulated at drug-generated silent synapses of nucleus accumbens (NAc) medium spiny neurons. The NAc CP-AMPARs regulated the retrieval mechanism of drug memories after extinction. Specifically, we used different priming doses of cocaine, fentanyl, or a cue associated with drug exposure to reinstate CPP, providing different memory retrieval conditions. Although both high and low doses of these two drugs induced CPP reinstatement, compromising CP-AMPAR accumulation impaired CPP reinstatement, induced by low doses of each drug or the cue. This threshold effect was mediated by NAc CP-AMPARs as region specific knock-down of PSD-95 prevented low-dose cocaine-induced retrieval selectively. These results demonstrate the NAc as a brain region and CP-AMPARs as key synaptic substrates that govern the threshold for drug-induced retrieval and behavioural expression of drug memories.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO