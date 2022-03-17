ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Structural mechanism of muscle nicotinic receptor desensitization and block by curare

By Md. Mahfuzur Rahman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Binding of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine to its receptors on muscle fibers depolarizes the membrane and thereby triggers muscle contraction. We sought to understand at the level of three-dimensional structure how agonists and antagonists alter nicotinic acetylcholine receptor conformation. We used the muscle-type receptor...

Spray of tiny particles of gold can potentially treat heart disease, research suggests

Could a spritz of super-tiny particles of gold and peptides on a damaged heart potentially provide minimally invasive, on-the-spot repair?. Cutting-edge research led by University of Ottawa Faculty of Medicine Associate Professors Dr. Emilio Alarcon and Dr. Erik Suuronen suggests a spray-on technology using customized nanoparticles of one of the world's most precious metals offers tremendous therapeutic potential and could eventually help save many lives. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, claiming roughly 18 million lives each year.
Effects of obesity on reparative function of human adipose tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells on ischemic murine kidneys

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Obesity is a health burden that impairs cellular processes. Mesenchymal stem/stromal cells (MSCs) are endowed with reparative properties and can ameliorate renal injury. Obesity impairs human MSC function in-vitro, but its effect on their in-vivo reparative potency remains unknown. Subjects and methods. Abdominal...
Sensing signals in paralyzed muscles

For people with tetraplegia—a condition in which all four limbs have lost motor ability—regaining independence is a top priority. Although there is no cure for paralysis caused by neurological disorders, robotic arms and exoskeletons may provide some assistance. Controlling these robotic devices, however, is a complex problem. Researchers...
Regulation of cancer stem cell activity by thyroid hormone receptor Î²

Increasing numbers of cancer stem cell markers have been recently identified. It is not known, however, whether a member of the nuclear receptor superfamily, thyroid hormone receptor Î² (TRÎ²), can function to regulate cancer stem cell (CSC) activity. Using anaplastic thyroid cancer cells (ATC) as a model, we highlight the role of TRÎ² in CSC activity. ATC is one of the most aggressive solid cancers in humans and is resistant to currently available therapeutics. Recent studies provide evidence that CSC activity underlies aggressiveness and therapeutic resistance of ATC. Here we show that TRÎ² inhibits CSC activity by suppressing tumor-sphere formation of human ATC cells and their tumor-initiating capacity. TRÎ² suppresses the expression of CSC regulators, including ALDH, KLF2, SOX2, b-catenin, and ABCG2, in ATC cell-induced xenograft tumors. Single-cell transcriptomic analysis shows that TRÎ² reduces CSC population in ATC-induced xenograft tumors. Analysis of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database demonstrates that the inhibition of CSC capacity by TRÎ² contributes to favorable clinical outcomes in human cancer. Our studies show that TRÎ² is a newly identified transcription regulator that acts to suppress CSC activity and that TRÎ² could be considered as a molecular target for therapeutic intervention of ATC.
How a widely used diabetes medication actually works

Physicians have used the drug metformin to treat type 2 diabetes for more than half a century, but despite its prevalence, researchers have lacked a clear understanding of how it works. Now, Yale researchers have elucidated the mechanism behind metformin and related type 2 diabetes drugs, and debunked a previously held theory on how they work. The team, including senior author Gerald Shulman, MD, Ph.D., George R. Cowgill Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology) and professor of cellular and molecular physiology, and first author Traci LaMoia, a graduate student in Shulman's lab, published their findings in PNAS on March 1.
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The study involved...
Drug cuts brain inflammation, protects cognition in Alzheimer’s mouse model

An anti-inflammatory drug candidate, known as 3,6’-dithiopomalidomide (DP), designed by researchers at the National Institute on Aging (NIA), protected lab mice against cognitive decline by reducing brain inflammation. An international research team led by the NIA scientists published their findings in Alzheimer’s and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. NIA is part of the National Institutes of Health.
Scientists discover why women are more resistant to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease than men

One of the most common disorders globally, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a leading cause of death worldwide. Its progressive form, called "nonalcoholic steatohepatitis" (NASH), affects about 30% of all NAFLD patients, and can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer. Despite many research efforts, we still do not understand the underlying mechanisms of NAFLD/NASH and, consequently, lack an effective treatment.
Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
Tricyclic antidepressants target FKBP51 SUMOylation to restore glucocorticoid receptor activity

FKBP51 is an important inhibitor of the glucocorticoid receptor (GR) signaling. High FKBP51 levels are associated to stress-related disorders, which are linked to GR resistance. SUMO conjugation to FKBP51 is necessary for FKBP51's inhibitory action on GR. The GR/FKBP51 pathway is target of antidepressant action. Thus we investigated if these drugs could inhibit FKBP51 SUMOylation and therefore restore GR activity. Screening cells using Ni2+ affinity and in vitro SUMOylation assays revealed that tricyclic antidepressants- particularly clomipramine- inhibited FKBP51 SUMOylation. Our data show that clomipramine binds to FKBP51 inhibiting its interaction with PIAS4 and therefore hindering its SUMOylation. The inhibition of FKBP51 SUMOylation decreased its binding to Hsp90 and GR facilitating FKBP52 recruitment, and enhancing GR activity. Reduction of PIAS4 expression in rat primary astrocytes impaired FKBP51 interaction with GR, while clomipramine could no longer exert its inhibitory action. This mechanism was verified in vivo in mice treated with clomipramine. These results describe the action of antidepressants as repressors of FKBP51 SUMOylation as a molecular switch for restoring GR sensitivity, thereby providing new potential routes of antidepressant intervention.
CTSB is a negative prognostic biomarker and therapeutic target associated with immune cells infiltration and immunosuppression in gliomas

Previous researches have demonstrated the meaning of CTSB for the progress of several tumors, whereas few clues about its immunological characteristic in gliomas. Here we systematically explored its biologic features and clinical significance for gliomas. 699 glioma cases of TCGA and 325 glioma cases of CGGA were respectively included as training and validating cohorts. R software was used for data analysis and mapping. We found that CTSB was remarkably highly-expressed for HGG, IDH wild type, 1p19q non-codeletion type, MGMT promoter unmethylation type and mesenchymal gliomas. CTSB could specifically and sensitively indicate mesenchymal glioma. Upregulated CTSB was an independent hazard correlated with poor survival. CTSB-related biological processes in gliomas chiefly concentrated on immunoreaction and inflammation response. Then we proved that CTSB positively related to most inflammatory metagenes except IgG, including HCK, LCK, MHC II, STAT1 and IFN. More importantly, the levels of glioma-infiltrating immune cells were positively associated with the expression of CTSB, especially for TAMs, MDSCs and Tregs. In conclusion, CTSB is closely related to the malignant pathological subtypes, worse prognosis, immune cells infiltration and immunosuppression of gliomas, which make it a promising biomarker and potential target in the diagnosis, treatment and prognostic assessment of gliomas.
Ca-permeable AMPA receptors set the threshold for retrieval of drug memories

Frequent relapse prevents the successful treatment of substance use disorders and is triggered in part by retrieval of drug-associated memories. Drug-conditioned behaviours in rodents are reinstated upon drug memory retrieval following re-exposure to cues previously associated with the drug, or the drug itself. Therapies based on mechanistic insights from rodent studies have focused on amnesic procedures of cue-drug associations but with so far limited success. Conversely, more recent studies propose that inhibiting drug memory retrieval offers improved anti-relapse efficacy. However, mechanisms of memory retrieval are poorly understood. Here, we used a conditioned place preference (CPP) procedure in mice to investigate the cellular and molecular underpinnings of drug-induced memory retrieval. After extinction training of CPP, Ca2+-permeable AMPA receptors (CP-AMPARs) accumulated at drug-generated silent synapses of nucleus accumbens (NAc) medium spiny neurons. The NAc CP-AMPARs regulated the retrieval mechanism of drug memories after extinction. Specifically, we used different priming doses of cocaine, fentanyl, or a cue associated with drug exposure to reinstate CPP, providing different memory retrieval conditions. Although both high and low doses of these two drugs induced CPP reinstatement, compromising CP-AMPAR accumulation impaired CPP reinstatement, induced by low doses of each drug or the cue. This threshold effect was mediated by NAc CP-AMPARs as region specific knock-down of PSD-95 prevented low-dose cocaine-induced retrieval selectively. These results demonstrate the NAc as a brain region and CP-AMPARs as key synaptic substrates that govern the threshold for drug-induced retrieval and behavioural expression of drug memories.
Structural basis for activation and gating of IP receptors

A pivotal component of the calcium (Ca2+) signaling toolbox in cells is the inositol 1,4,5-triphosphate (IP3) receptor (IP3R), which mediates Ca2+ release from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER), controlling cytoplasmic and organellar Ca2+ concentrations. IP3Rs are co-activated by IP3 and Ca2+, inhibited by Ca2+ at high concentrations, and potentiated by ATP. However, the underlying molecular mechanisms are unclear. Here we report cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) structures of human type-3 IP3R obtained from a single dataset in multiple gating conformations: IP3-ATP bound pre-active states with closed channels, IP3-ATP-Ca2+ bound active state with an open channel, and IP3-ATP-Ca2+ bound inactive state with a closed channel. The structures demonstrate how IP3-induced conformational changes prime the receptor for activation by Ca2+, how Ca2+ binding leads to channel opening, and how ATP modulates the activity, providing insights into the long-sought questions regarding the molecular mechanism underpinning receptor activation and gating.
Obesity alters molecular architecture of liver cells. Repairing structure reverses metabolic disease

Cells use their molecular architecture to regulate their metabolic functions, and repairing diseased cells' architecture to a healthier state can also repair metabolism, according to a study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health researchers. "Chronic metabolic disease, which includes obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular and liver diseases, is...
Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
Author Correction: Plant LHC-like proteins show robust folding and static non-photochemical quenching

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27155-1, published 25 November 2021. The original version of this Article omitted references to previous work by Mork-Jansson et al. and Mork-Jansson and Eichacker describing the heterologous expression of LIL3 in E. coli, LIL3 binding to chlorophyll a and LIL3 dimerization. This work should have been cited at the beginning of the fourth paragraph of the Introduction.
Aberrant protein networks in Alzheimer disease

Use of a proteomics approach has demonstrated that changes in protein expression association with Alzheimer disease are not always reflected in changes in RNA levels, highlighting the importance of directly studying proteomic changes to a full understanding of Alzheimer disease pathogenesis. Van Cauwenberghe, C., Van Broeckhoven, C. & Sleegers, K....
