Cryptic elements of the heat-shock response

Serotonin (5-HT) is an autocrine-paracrine molecule within the mammary gland regulating homeostasis during lactation and triggering involution after milk stasis. Exposure of dairy cows to hyperthermia during the dry period alters mammary gland involution processes leading to reduced subsequent yields. Herein, primary bovine mammary epithelial cells (pBMEC) under thermoneutral (TN, 37Â Â°C) or heat shock (HS, 41.5Â Â°C) conditions were cultured with either 0, 50, 200, or 500Â Î¼M 5-Hydroxy-L-tryptophan (5-HTP; 5-HT precursor) for 8-, 12- or 24-h. Expression of 95 genes involved in 5-HT signaling, involution and tight junction regulation were evaluated using a Multiplex RT-qPCR BioMark Dynamic Array Circuit. Different sets of genes were impacted by 5-HTP or temperature, or by their interaction. All 5-HT signaling genes were downregulated after 8-h of HS and then upregulated after 12-h, relative to TN. After 24-h, apoptosis related gene, FASLG, was upregulated by all doses except TN-200Â Î¼M 5-HTP, and cell survival gene, FOXO3, was upregulated by HS-50, 200 and 500Â Î¼M 5-HTP, suggesting 5-HTP involvement in cell turnover under HS. Supplementing 5-HTP at various concentrations in vitro to pBMEC modulates the expression of genes that might aid in promoting epithelial cell turn-over during involution in dairy cattle under hyperthermia.
