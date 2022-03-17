ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptic elements of the heat-shock response

By Beth Moorefield
 4 days ago

Nature.com

Author Correction: Plant LHC-like proteins show robust folding and static non-photochemical quenching

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27155-1, published 25 November 2021. The original version of this Article omitted references to previous work by Mork-Jansson et al. and Mork-Jansson and Eichacker describing the heterologous expression of LIL3 in E. coli, LIL3 binding to chlorophyll a and LIL3 dimerization. This work should have been cited at the beginning of the fourth paragraph of the Introduction.
Nature.com

A cryptic fault

The RNA-binding protein TAR DNA-binding protein 43 (TDP-43) acts in the cell nucleus, where it represses the inclusion of cryptic exons in RNA during splicing. In amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal lobar degeneration (FTLD), TDP-43 is depleted from the cell nucleus and instead accumulates in the cytoplasm. However, it is not clear which cryptic exons might contribute to disease in cells with TDP-43 pathology. Now, Ma et al. and BrownÂ et al. show that TDP-43 depletion promotes the inclusion of a cryptic exon in transcripts of the UNC13A gene, reducing the expression of UNC13A (a protein that is crucial for synaptic-vesicle fusion).
Nature.com

Reversible phase separation of HSF1 is required for an acute transcriptional response during heat shock

Heat-shock transcription factor 1 (HSF1) orchestrates the fast and vast cellular response to heat shock through increased expression of heat-shock proteins. However, how HSF1 rapidly and reversibly regulates transcriptional reprogramming remains poorly defined. Here by combining super-resolution imaging, in vitro reconstitution and high-throughput sequencing, we reveal that HSF1 forms small nuclear condensates via liquid"“liquid phase separation at heat-shock-protein gene loci and enriches multiple transcription apparatuses through co-phase separation to promote the transcription of target genes. Furthermore, the phase-separation capability of HSF1 is fine-tuned through phosphorylation at specific sites within the regulatory domain. Last, we discovered that HSP70 disperses HSF1 condensates to attenuate transcription following the cessation of heat shock and further prevents the gel-like phase transition of HSF1 under extended heat-shock stress. Our work reveals an inducible and reversible phase-separation feedback mechanism for dynamic regulation of HSF1 activity to drive the transcriptional response and maintain protein homeostasis during acute stress.
Nature.com

Alternative cycle for citrate

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. The tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle is a central pathway of carbon metabolism. As described by Hans Krebs in the 1930s, it comprises eight chemical reactions occurring in the mitochondrial matrix, centred on cyclic generation and catabolism of citrate and resulting in the release of reducing equivalents that fuel cellular energetics. Arnold et al. now document an alternative pathway of cyclic citrate metabolism that takes place between the mitochondria and the cytosol and that can be adopted in specific cell states.
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
Nature.com

In vitro effects of 5-Hydroxy-L-tryptophan supplementation on primary bovine mammary epithelial cell gene expression under thermoneutral or heat shock conditions

Serotonin (5-HT) is an autocrine-paracrine molecule within the mammary gland regulating homeostasis during lactation and triggering involution after milk stasis. Exposure of dairy cows to hyperthermia during the dry period alters mammary gland involution processes leading to reduced subsequent yields. Herein, primary bovine mammary epithelial cells (pBMEC) under thermoneutral (TN, 37Â Â°C) or heat shock (HS, 41.5Â Â°C) conditions were cultured with either 0, 50, 200, or 500Â Î¼M 5-Hydroxy-L-tryptophan (5-HTP; 5-HT precursor) for 8-, 12- or 24-h. Expression of 95 genes involved in 5-HT signaling, involution and tight junction regulation were evaluated using a Multiplex RT-qPCR BioMark Dynamic Array Circuit. Different sets of genes were impacted by 5-HTP or temperature, or by their interaction. All 5-HT signaling genes were downregulated after 8-h of HS and then upregulated after 12-h, relative to TN. After 24-h, apoptosis related gene, FASLG, was upregulated by all doses except TN-200Â Î¼M 5-HTP, and cell survival gene, FOXO3, was upregulated by HS-50, 200 and 500Â Î¼M 5-HTP, suggesting 5-HTP involvement in cell turnover under HS. Supplementing 5-HTP at various concentrations in vitro to pBMEC modulates the expression of genes that might aid in promoting epithelial cell turn-over during involution in dairy cattle under hyperthermia.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
Nature.com

Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Kansl1 haploinsufficiency impairs autophagosome-lysosome fusion and links autophagic dysfunction with Koolen-de Vries syndrome in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28613-0, published online 17 February 2022. In this article, the funding from National Key Research and Development Project of China (2021YFA1300200) was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Ting Li, Dingyi Lu, Chengcheng Yao. Affiliations. State Key...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Late Quaternary dynamics of Arctic biota from ancient environmental genomics

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04016-x Published online 20 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, David Nogues Bravo's name appeared incorrectly (David Bravo Nogues). Ref. 61 has also been updated to read "Wang, Y. et al. Supporting data for: Late Quaternary dynamics of Arctic biota from ancient environmental genomics. https://doi.org/10.18710/3CVQAG, DataverseNO, V1 (2021)". The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com

Stranded on ice

These zones were often discovered accidentally and identifying new ones from maps and image data is not an easy feat. Plus, exploratory field trips are rather expensive. Now, Veronica Tollenaar and colleagues (Sci. Adv. 8, eabj8138; 2022) have applied machine-learning techniques to remote sensing data to determine the location of meteorite stranding zones. By training a classification algorithm, they estimated the probability of finding meteorites across Antarctica. Their classifier yielded around 600 candidates for meteorite stranding zones and correctly identified 80% of the sites that are already known.
Nature.com

Limited increases in savanna carbon stocks over decades of fire suppression

Savannas cover a fifth of the land surface and contribute a third of terrestrial net primary production, accounting for three-quarters of global area burned and more than half of global fire-driven carbon emissions1,2,3. Fire suppression and afforestation have been proposed as tools to increase carbon sequestration in these ecosystems2,4. A robust quantification of whole-ecosystem carbon storage in savannas is lacking however, especially under altered fire regimes. Here we provide one of the first direct estimates of whole-ecosystem carbon response to more than 60"‰years of fire exclusion in a mesic African savanna. We found that fire suppression increased whole-ecosystem carbon storage by only 35.4"‰Â±"‰12% (mean"‰Â±"‰standard error), even though tree cover increased by 78.9"‰Â±"‰29.3%, corresponding to total gains of 23.0"‰Â±"‰6.1"‰Mg"‰C"‰haâˆ’1 at an average of about 0.35"‰Â±"‰0.09"‰Mg"‰C"‰haâˆ’1"‰yearâˆ’1, more than an order of magnitude lower than previously assumed4. Frequently burned savannas had substantial belowground carbon, especially in biomass and deep soils. These belowground reservoirs are not fully considered in afforestation or fire-suppression schemes but may mean that the decadal sequestration potential of savannas is negligible, especially weighed against concomitant losses of biodiversity and function.
Nature.com

Electric field distribution models in ECT research

The work of Deng et al. [1, 2] is in many aspects a very remarkable and outstanding study. Without a doubt, it makes a very important contribution to, among other things, the issue of electric current and electrode position in ECT. My intention in writing this letter to the editor...
Nature.com

Volume 603 Issue 7901, 17 March 2022

For more than 50 years, scientists have been trying to understand the relationship between DNA sequence, gene-expression phenotype and fitness to decipher principles of gene regulatory evolution. In this week's issue, Eeshit Dhaval Vaishnav, Carl de Boer, Aviv Regev and their colleagues present a framework for understanding and engineering regulatory DNA sequences that takes a step towards this goal. The researchers built this framework around an 'oracle' they developed using a deep neural network model that predicts gene expression given a promoter DNA sequence. The neural network was trained using the expression measurements for tens of millions of promoter sequences. The result was an AI oracle that predicts expression from sequence well enough to study the evolutionary history and future evolvability of regulatory DNA sequences, as well as to design regulatory DNA sequences for synthetic biology applications. The cover offers a visual representation of the evolutionary properties of sequences at the extremes of the evolvability spectrum.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mechanical performance of sustainable high strength ductile fiber reinforced concrete (HSDFRC) with wooden ash

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08134-y, published online 12 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 5, which was incorrectly given as 'K.A.CARE Energy Research & Innovation Center, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Mineral, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia'. The correct affiliation is listed below. K.A.CARE...
