Condensate dispersal by Hsp104"“Hsp70"“Hsp40

By Florian Ullrich
 4 days ago

Volume 603 Issue 7901, 17 March 2022

For more than 50 years, scientists have been trying to understand the relationship between DNA sequence, gene-expression phenotype and fitness to decipher principles of gene regulatory evolution. In this week's issue, Eeshit Dhaval Vaishnav, Carl de Boer, Aviv Regev and their colleagues present a framework for understanding and engineering regulatory DNA sequences that takes a step towards this goal. The researchers built this framework around an 'oracle' they developed using a deep neural network model that predicts gene expression given a promoter DNA sequence. The neural network was trained using the expression measurements for tens of millions of promoter sequences. The result was an AI oracle that predicts expression from sequence well enough to study the evolutionary history and future evolvability of regulatory DNA sequences, as well as to design regulatory DNA sequences for synthetic biology applications. The cover offers a visual representation of the evolutionary properties of sequences at the extremes of the evolvability spectrum.
Alternative cycle for citrate

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. The tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle is a central pathway of carbon metabolism. As described by Hans Krebs in the 1930s, it comprises eight chemical reactions occurring in the mitochondrial matrix, centred on cyclic generation and catabolism of citrate and resulting in the release of reducing equivalents that fuel cellular energetics. Arnold et al. now document an alternative pathway of cyclic citrate metabolism that takes place between the mitochondria and the cytosol and that can be adopted in specific cell states.
Kinetic interplay between droplet maturation and coalescence modulates shape of aged protein condensates

Biomolecular condensates formed by the process of liquid"“liquid phase separation (LLPS) play diverse roles inside cells, from spatiotemporal compartmentalisation to speeding up chemical reactions. Upon maturation, the liquid-like properties of condensates, which underpin their functions, are gradually lost, eventually giving rise to solid-like states with potential pathological implications. Enhancement of inter-protein interactions is one of the main mechanisms suggested to trigger the formation of solid-like condensates. To gain a molecular-level understanding of how the accumulation of stronger interactions among proteins inside condensates affect the kinetic and thermodynamic properties of biomolecular condensates, and their shapes over time, we develop a tailored coarse-grained model of proteins that transition from establishing weak to stronger inter-protein interactions inside condensates. Our simulations reveal that the fast accumulation of strongly binding proteins during the nucleation and growth stages of condensate formation results in aspherical solid-like condensates. In contrast, when strong inter-protein interactions appear only after the equilibrium condensate has been formed, or when they accumulate slowly over time with respect to the time needed for droplets to fuse and grow, spherical solid-like droplets emerge. By conducting atomistic potential-of-mean-force simulations of NUP-98 peptides-prone to forming inter-protein \(\beta\)-sheets-we observe that formation of inter-peptide \(\beta\)-sheets increases the strength of the interactions consistently with the loss of liquid-like condensate properties we observe at the coarse-grained level. Overall, our work aids in elucidating fundamental molecular, kinetic, and thermodynamic mechanisms linking the rate of change in protein interaction strength to condensate shape and maturation during ageing.
Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
Stranded on ice

These zones were often discovered accidentally and identifying new ones from maps and image data is not an easy feat. Plus, exploratory field trips are rather expensive. Now, Veronica Tollenaar and colleagues (Sci. Adv. 8, eabj8138; 2022) have applied machine-learning techniques to remote sensing data to determine the location of meteorite stranding zones. By training a classification algorithm, they estimated the probability of finding meteorites across Antarctica. Their classifier yielded around 600 candidates for meteorite stranding zones and correctly identified 80% of the sites that are already known.
Author Correction: Kansl1 haploinsufficiency impairs autophagosome-lysosome fusion and links autophagic dysfunction with Koolen-de Vries syndrome in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28613-0, published online 17 February 2022. In this article, the funding from National Key Research and Development Project of China (2021YFA1300200) was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Ting Li, Dingyi Lu, Chengcheng Yao. Affiliations. State Key...
Correction: Inferring number of populations and changes in connectivity under the n-island model

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-021-00426-9, published online 12 April 2021. The author originally listed as Camille NoÃ»s on this article [1] is fictitious (http://www.cogitamus.fr/indexen.html) and as such does not fulfil the requirements for authorship. The correct authorship list is: Armando Arredondo, Beatriz Mourato, Khoa Nguyen, Simon Boitard, Willy RodrÃguez, Olivier Mazet & LounÃ¨s Chikhi. This has been corrected.
Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
Correction to: Ex vivo generated human T-lymphoid progenitors as a tool to accelerate immune reconstitution after partially HLA compatible hematopoietic stem cell transplantation or after gene therapy

In this article the author Chantal Lagresle-Peyrou was missing. Biotherapy Clinical Investigation Center, Groupe Hospitalier Universitaire Ouest, INSERM CIC 1416, Assistance Publique-HÃ´pitaux de Paris, Paris, France. Isabelle AndrÃ©,Â Laura Simons,Â Kuiying Ma,Â Ranjita Devi Moirangthem,Â Jean-SÃ©bastien Diana,Â Elisa Magrin,Â ChloÃ© Couzin,Â Alessandra Magnani,Â Chantal Lagresle-PeyrouÂ &Â Marina Cavazzana...
Author Correction: Mechanical performance of sustainable high strength ductile fiber reinforced concrete (HSDFRC) with wooden ash

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08134-y, published online 12 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 5, which was incorrectly given as 'K.A.CARE Energy Research & Innovation Center, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Mineral, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia'. The correct affiliation is listed below. K.A.CARE...
Publisher Correction: Controlling process instability for defect lean metal additive manufacturing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28649-2, published online 28 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4o, where the red spheres and black dots that represent spatters and nanoparticles, respectively, were missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Author Correction: Loss of structural balance in stock markets

The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. "Brais Ãlvarez Pereira's work on this study was funded by FundaÃ§Ã£o para a CiÃªncia e a Tecnologia (UIDB/00124/2020, UIDP/00124/2020 and Social Sciences Datalab "“ PINFRA/22209/2016), POR Lisboa and POR Norte (Social Sciences DataLab, PINFRA/22209/2016)."
