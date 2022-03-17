Warriors believe Stephen Curry MRI showed best-case scenario, should be ready for start of playoffs

Jason Dumas: Not an ideal situation regarding Stephen Curry and his left foot sprain, but the organization believes the results of his MRI and the time he will miss is the best case scenario that could’ve resulted from this. He should be ready to play by April 16th, the start of the playoffs.

Source: Twitter @JDumasReports

To celebrate his birthday, Steph Curry gifted Warriors' fans with a 47 point performance against the Wizards.

Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is questionable to return tomorrow for the #Nets.

Nets status report for Friday vs. Portland: Curry (left ankle soreness) – QUESTIONABLE

Aldridge (right hip impingement) – OUT

Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT

Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT

Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT

Irving – OUT – 5:41 PM

Per Nets

– 3/18 vs. Portland:

Curry (left ankle soreness) – QUESTIONABLE

Aldridge (right hip impingement) – OUT

Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT

Irving – OUT – 5:40 PM

love the announcer saying it "might be too little too late" with 30 seconds left in a 4-point game like these dudes are Steph Curry at the free-throw line

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

On NBA Today reporting on the Warriros' outlook in light of the injury that will hold Stephen Curry out until the playoffs:

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Looking at some of the near-term ramifications for the Warriors without Steph Curry

Steph Curry out indefinitely with foot injury after 'dangerous' play
Dangerous doesn't mean dirty…is a charge/block dangerous? Yes…dirty? No

Dangerous doesn’t mean dirty…is a charge/block dangerous? Yes…dirty? No – 3:26 PM

Stephen Curry's injury nearly led to the #Warriors worst nightmare coming to fruition.

sportscasting.com/stephen-curry-… – 3:15 PM

The Warriors are +509 when Stephen Curry is on the court this season and -78 when he is off.

Among players to play 1,500 minutes, that +587 swing is the 2nd-largest in the NBA this season, behind only Nikola Jokic (+593). – 2:20 PM

Not an ideal situation regarding Steph Curry and his left foot sprain, but the organization believes the results of his MRI and the time he will miss is the best case scenario that could’ve resulted from this. He should be ready to play by April 16th, the start of the playoffs. – 2:00 PM

ESPN story on initial optimism that Golden State's Steph Curry (foot sprain) will return before the start of the Western Conference playoffs:

Stephen Curry reportedly out indefinitely with sprained foot, "optimism" he is back for playoffs

Steph Curry is out indefinitely with a sprained ligament in his foot. Curry got hurt when Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball. Steve Kerr yelled at Smart and, after the game, called it "a dangerous play."

Sprained foot expected to keep Steph Curry out of next Wednesday's game at Heat, per multiple reports. Would have been his 20th game against Miami.

UPDATE: Stephen Curry sidelined indefinitely #NBA

https://t.co/GnZ73gAk04 pic.twitter.com/5NhknXGvkb – 12:16 PM

Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out indefinitely with sprained ligament in left foot

cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 11:51 AM

Steph Curry this season:

25.5 PPG

5.2 RPG

6.3 APG

60.1 TS%

He is one of only five players this season averaging 25/5/5 on 60 TS%. pic.twitter.com/cezZEQOrUZ – 11:50 AM

Steph Curry will be out three weeks with a sprained toe, a #Warriors' team source tells me. Steph suffered the injury during last night's loss to the #Celtics. Golden State just needs their superstar PG to be back for the playoffs.

Stephen Curry leaves game with injured foot, MRI results pending (VIDEO)

Marcus Smart will be called 'dirty' for diving on Stephen Curry's leg, but the Celtics guard did nothing wrong

https://t.co/eYG6Wu21Ll pic.twitter.com/NEFBEj3eGL – 9:19 AM

Stephen Curry set for MRI #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:12 AM

“I saw the kick. But shit happens. I’ve kicked somebody before, so it is what it is.”

Steve Kerr lost his shit at Marcus Smart for injuring Steph Curry diving for a loose ball. But as Smart defends himself for defending all out, he has an ironic ally.

theathletic.com/3191381/2022/0… – 3:22 AM

JTA's perspective on the Marcus Smart loose ball dive that hurt Curry: "I don't think it was a dirty play. Could've probably been a bit more cautious. But when you play that hard and all you know is to do that…it's kind've like me diving over the scoreboard for the ball."

Draymond Green on Marcus Smart hurting Steph Curry:

“I can’t call it a dirty play. I will say that was probably an unnecessary dive…The Ball is literally in front of him, so if anything, you can say it was unnecessary, but I can’t call that a dirty play.” – 1:46 AM

Draymond Green on Marcus Smart's dive for the ball that resulted in Steph Curry's injury:

Draymond Green on Marcus Smart’s dive injuring Steph Curry:

“I can’t call it a dirty play. I would say it’s an unnecessary dive…If you said someone on the Celtics team dove for the ball, I’d tell you right away Marcus Smart dove for it.” – 1:35 AM

After tonight, Mikal Bridges took over as the NBA’s plus-minus leader:

1. Mikal, +521

2. Curry, +509

3. Tatum, +483

4. CP3, +419

5. Jokić, +396

11. Giannis, +343

33. Embiid, +263

53. Morant, +182

58. DeRozan, +169

87. Luka, +113 – 1:35 AM

Smart on his collision with Curry: "I hate to see any injury, so I hope Steph's alright. We looked at it. I didn't even see him, just saw the ball, I dove on the ball, and tried to make a play. And unfortunately that occurred so I'm really down right now about it. But that was it

Let’s hope tomorrow on show we’re talking about Celtics’ suffocating defense against Warriors rather than what Warriors do without Curry. Fingers crossed. – 1:24 AM

Jordan Poole when asked if he saw Curry in the locker room after the game: "Maybe."

Stephen Curry was knocked out of Wednesday’s game against Boston after suffering a left foot injury diving for a loose ball in the second quarter.

The @sfchronicle has more on that, and other takeaways from the Warriors’ 110-88 loss.

https://t.co/Di84hoH4d1 pic.twitter.com/039Iov2T0Q – 1:04 AM

Marcus Smart said he was really down about injuring Steph Curry diving for a loose ball and defended himself against considering that a dirty play. Said he doesn't mind the arguing with Steve Kerr and opposing coaches arguing with him in general.

To celebrate his birthday, Steph Curry gifted Warriors’ fans with a 47 point performance against the Wizards. Here’s a look at the highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/14/hig… – 1:00 AM

Jan 9, Klay Thompson returns, Draymond Green goes out.

March 14, Draymond returns.

March 16, Stephen Curry goes out.

Warriors leaders have played 1.5 games the past 2-plus seasons. Haven’t started together in 33 months. They still don’t know how good they can be – 12:59 AM

Kerr said he talked with Marcus Smart after the game and "we're good" but he thought Smart dived into Curry's knee and called it a "dangerous play." #Celtics #Warriors

Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to undergo MRI after Celtics' Marcus Smart lands on his foot

cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 12:48 AM

Here's the full Steph Curry update from Steve Kerr, plus his take on what he felt was a "dangerous" play from Marcus Smart

Stephen Curry is getting an MRI on his left foot right now, Steve Kerr says. He shrugged when asked what his concern level is. "We'll know after the MRI."

Stephen Curry is getting an MRI tonight.

Steph Curry is getting an MRI right now on the top of his foot. Warriors waiting on results.

Steph Curry is undergoing an MRI right now in his L foot.

Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry is getting an MRI right now.

After appearing to suffer an injury in the second quarter against the Celtics, Steph Curry was ruled out for the remainder of the contest due to left foot soreness.

Warriors fall to the Celtics 110-88.

As of now, the severity of Curry and Moody’s injuries are unknown. – 12:26 AM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics get a key 110-88 win over shorthanded #Warriors. Tatum 26, Brown 26, Smart 20; Poole 29, Thompson 19 (8-24 FG), Curry (left game with foot injury). – 12:25 AM

No Curry, Klay or Draymond on the court. Nothing going right. And Poole went AT the Celtics.

Explosive third quarter from Jordan Poole. Scored 19 points after only having two at halftime. Dragged the Warriors back into this game without Steph Curry. This is his eighth straight 20+ point game, producing from a fluctuating role.

Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star ruled out vs. Celtics after Marcus Smart lands on his foot

cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 11:49 PM

Warriors say Stephen Curry won't return tonight.

Warriors say that Stephen Curry will not return for tonight's game against the Celtics because of left foot soreness.

Steph Curry officially out for the game with what team is calling left foot soreness following this play

Per @ROSGO, Stephen Curry (ankle) will not return tonight for the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) will not return to tonight's game, the team announced.

Stephen Curry will not to return to the game, per Warriors. Left in the second quarter with left foot soreness.

Warriors say Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) will not return to tonight's game.

Steph Curry has been ruled OUT for the rest of the game. #Celtics #Warriors

Warriors: Stephen Curry will not return to the game. He left in the second quarter with left foot soreness.

Stephen Curry is out for the rest of the game, per the Warriors.

No Curry on floor for Warriors to start second half.

No Steph Curry to start the second half. Looks like his night is over.

Steph Curry is not on the bench to start the second half. #Celtics #Warriors

Warriors come out for second half . . . still no sign of Curry or Moody or Celebrini

Stephen Curry isn't starting the second half and is still in the locker room. Moses Moody isn't on the bench either.

Neither Steph Curry or Moses Moody emerged from the locker room for the second half.

Both Curry (L foot) and Moody (R shoulder), left the floor in the first half, are questionable to return to Warriors tonight.

Steph Curry's (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody's (right shoulder) return status is TBD.

#Celtics lead #Warriors 48-32 at half. Brown 14, Tatum 11, Smart 10; Thompson 12, Curry 3 (left game in 2Q with leg injury).

FG%
BOS 37.5
GSW 29.3

FG%

BOS 37.5

GSW 29.3 – 11:11 PM

Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody (right shoulder) both TBD for Warriors.

Warriors say they haven't determined if Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody (right shoulder) will return tonight.

Update from Warriors:

Stephen Curry: left foot soreness

Moses Moody: right shoulder injury

Return is TBD for both.

Celtics lead Warriors by 16 heading into halftime. – 11:11 PM

Warriors say that Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody (right shoulder) are both "TBD" to return.

Warriors are calling it left foot soreness for Steph Curry and a right shoulder issue for Moses Moody, return TBD tonight.

Steph Curry (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody (right shoulder) are both questionable to return, per Warriors

The Warriors staff

Moody (R arm) first, now Curry (L ankle) . . . into the locker room for examination – 11:00 PM

Steph Curry limped off after getting his ankle rolled up on. Tried to run it off, but couldn’t stay in. – 10:59 PM

Steph Curry is headed for the locker room, was limping on the last couple of possessions #Celtics #Warriors – 10:58 PM

Steph Curry tweaked his left ankle. Tried to walk it off, but instead just headed to the locker room. – 10:57 PM

Stephen Curry just went back to the locker room after getting his ankle rolled up diving for a loose ball. – 10:57 PM

Marcus Smart’s dive for the loos ball rolled up Curry’s left ankle – 10:57 PM

Steph Curry is limping now. – 10:56 PM

Looks like Steph Curry’s left leg was rolled up near the sideline diving for a loose ball. He’s trying to limp it off and stay in the game, but he’s hurting. – 10:56 PM

Stephen Curry is limping… – 10:55 PM

Celtics lead 23-17 after one

Smart – 8 points

Rob – 4 points, 6 rebounds

Tatum – 4 points, 4 rebounds

Brown – 4/2/2

Celtics – 39.1% FGs

Celtics – 3-11 threes

Thompson – 5 points

Curry – 3 points

Moody – 3 points

Warriors – 33.3% shooting

Warriors – 3-15 threes – 10:36 PM

Curry, Klay and Draymond are on the court together as the first quarter comes to a close.

BOS 23, GSW 17 – 10:34 PM

Curry comes out firing with a 3-pointer from the left wing. Missed another from the same spot on the next trip down. – 10:13 PM

Warriors starters tonight against the Celtics:

Stephen Curry

Jordan Poole

Klay Thompson

Otto Porter Jr.

Kevon Looney – 9:37 PM

Tonight’s starters vs the Celtics: Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney – 9:34 PM

Celtics starters tonight:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Warriors starters:

Kevon Looney

Otto Porter Jr.

Klay Thompson

Jordan Poole

Stephen Curry – 9:33 PM

Warriors starters tonight vs Celtics

Steph Curry

Jordan Poole

Klay Thompson

Otto Porter Jr.

Kevon Looney – 9:33 PM

👀 @Stephen Curry reps for QUEEN LUCY HARRIS on his Curry Flow 9! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/g26R1Ovk0n – 9:10 PM

Solid effort from the Nets to start — on the second night of a back to back. Getting contributions up and down the roster without Kyrie and Curry. The defense has also been good. After all the flat performances over last couple months, Nash really has to like this one. – 8:22 PM

Greetings from Barclays. Not a good night for WiFi here. Nets-Mavs tips shortly. Brooklyn looking to make it five in a row. Will have to do so with no Kyrie or Curry. Updates coming. – 7:32 PM

Cam Thomas (back contusion) is available for the #Nets, while Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is out vs the #Mavericks. – 6:11 PM

Per Steve Nash, Seth Curry is out tonight. No timetable still for Ben Simmons, who had an epidural while the team was in Orlando Tuesday.

Same starters for Mavericks — Luka, JB, Dinwiddie. – 6:10 PM

No Seth Curry tonight for Nets. Cam Thomas a maybe. Ben Simmons had an epidural on his back in hopes of accelerating his recovery and relieving his symptoms. – 6:04 PM

Nets G Seth Curry won’t play tonight against the Mavs due to left ankle soreness. Tipoff is at 6:30 CT in Brooklyn. – 6:02 PM

Per Nash: No Curry. Cam Thomas is game time decision. Ben Simmons received an epidural in his back yesterday trying to speed up the process. 6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 5:50 PM

Steve Nash says Seth Curry is out tonite.

Ben Simmons had an epidural to help relieve his back symptoms. – 5:49 PM

Nash says Seth Curry is out again tonight vs. Mavericks. The Nets hope he plays Friday. – 5:48 PM

Seth Curry is out tonight vs the #Mavs, but expected to play the next game. #Nets – 5:48 PM

Steve Nash said Seth Curry is out tonight against Dallas. He expects him back Friday. Cam Thomas is a game-time decision. – 5:48 PM

Anthony Slater: The Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green trio has played 11 minutes total together the last three seasons. Difficulty of playoff task rising for a group that hasn’t been able to line all their major pieces up at the same time. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 17, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Initial evaluation of Steph Curry’s sprained ligament in his left foot offers optimism that he can return by the start of the playoffs in mid-April, but he’s expected to see specialists soon for further evaluation, sources tell @Ramona Shelburne and me. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 17, 2022

Shams Charania: Warriors star Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in left foot that will sideline him indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . X-rays on the foot returned negative Wednesday night – meaning no fracture or major damage, a sigh of relief. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 17, 2022