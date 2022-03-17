ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogwarts Legacy is releasing holiday 2022

By Kyle Campbell
 2 days ago
We got an in-depth look at Hogwarts Legacy during the most recent State of Play, and it looks to be a massive action RPG.

The lengthy gameplay demonstration for Hogwarts Legacy revealed how Warner Brother’s Avalanche is shaping the Harry Potter universe into an expansive western RPG. Fans will be able to choose iconic houses like Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin while attending classes at Hogwarts itself — learning how to ride broomsticks and all that like a proper wizard and all that.

There were some story details during the reveal as well. It seems rumors of a goblin rebellion are swirling about, and players will be aiding in investigations on the matter. Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the 1800s, roughly a hundred years before the Harry Potter books.

The presentation also revealed Hogwarts Legacy is coming out this holiday season. There’s no exact date yet, but that’ll likely come in time. Check out a brief teaser for Hogwarts Legacy below.

The entire Hogwarts Legacy demonstration is up on YouTube here. It’s about 15 minutes long, so much more in-depth than the teaser from earlier this week. Worth watching if you’re a big Harry Potter fan. Hogwarts Legacy will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Hogwarts Legacy isn’t short on controversy, as its former lead developer Troy Leavitt left the project after it was revealed that he made YouTube videos defending the reactionary movement Gamergate. Warner Brothers also had to reassure fans that J.K. Rowling isn’t involved with Hogwarts Legacy following the author’s transphobic comments in recent times.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

