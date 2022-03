When the weather gets cold and rainy or you are under the weather, a bowl of soup is the perfect comfort food to warm up with! A hot, steamy bowl of broth filled with your favorite protein and veggies, maybe some pasta and/or rice comes together as a hearty, beneficial meal. If you only know chicken noodle soup from a can, you are missing out on what dinner can be with all these simple, delicious flavors. It’s not just for when you feel under the weather, although the broth does help soothe a throat and the sautéed vegetables are good for helping your body build natural immunities.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO