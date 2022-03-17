ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants release veteran safety Logan Ryan

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have released veteran safety Logan Ryan and re-signed backup offensive lineman Korey Cunningham.

The Giants announced the moves Thursday while also confirming the free agent signings of quarterback Tyrod Taylor and offensive linemen Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano.

Ryan started 30 of 31 games after signing before the start of the 2020 season. He had a team-high 209 tackles in two seasons, including a career-best 117 this past season. He was the Giants’ nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service as well as excellence on the field.

A former Rutgers player, Ryan was Patriots’ third-round draft choice in 2013. He played on the Patriots teams that defeated Seattle in the 2015 Super Bowl and Atlanta in the Super Bowl two years later. He joined the Titans as a free agent in 2017.

Xavier McKinney, who had a team-high five interceptions, and Julian Love are the top safeties on the current roster. Jabrill Peppers is a free agent.

Cunningham split his time this past season between the practice squad and active roster. He played in 12 games.

Taylor is expected to back up Daniel Jones.

“I view it as coming in, obviously, learning the offense, pushing the guys in the room, and just going out and putting my best foot forward each day,” Taylor said. “My process since I’ve been drafted in 2011 has been to prepare as the starter. Obviously, at the quarterback position you never know when your number is called.”

