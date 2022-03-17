ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions sign receiver DJ Chark to $10 million, 1-year contract

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pxc3C_0eiPv6zG00
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions signed wide receiver DJ Chark to a $10 million, one-year contract in a short-term investment for a former Pro Bowl player coming off an injury-shortened season.

“Being hurt last year, I’m thankful to get an opportunity,” Chark said Thursday.

A broken ankle limited Chark to four games last season in Jacksonville. He earned Pro Bowl recognition in 2019 after he had 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns with the Jaguars.

Chark said a few other teams wanted to give him a long-term deal, but he chose to sign in Detroit because of the fit with a team that desperately needs a deep threat at receiver.

“If I’m the person that I came here to be, the long term will take care of itself,” he said. “No pressure.”

Jacksonville drafted Chark in the second round four years ago out of LSU and he has 147 career catches for 2,042 yards with 15 touchdowns in 43 games.

Chark said he will be healthy when the Lions need him to play.

“By the time the lights come on, I’ll be where I want to be and who I want to be,” he said.

Detroit spent some of the money on Chark that it saved by releasing outside linebacker Trey Flowers on Wednesday.

Flowers was one of the many former New England Patriots acquired by former Lions general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia that didn’t pan out. Flowers had two years left on the $90 million, five-year deal he signed with the Lions.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield reportedly has strong interest in AFC team

Baker Mayfield formally requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, and the quarterback may have a specific destination in mind. Mayfield no longer wants to play for the Browns after they pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson and other star quarterbacks this offseason. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield has “strong interest” in the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Rumor Mill Pivots to Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

Based on a social media hint, the Minnesota Vikings were supposed to be in the mix for free-agent EDGE rusher Chandler Jones. That didn’t pan out as Jones signed with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week, followed by the news of wideout Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, too. Not a bad offseason so far for Las Vegas.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Patricia
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#American Football#Ap#The Detroit Lions#Pro Bowl#Lsu
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s ex-teammate joins Buccaneers after QB’s unretirement

Tom Brady forgoing his retirement and going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives them at least one more year to contend for a championship. Not only does Brady still remain one of the best quarterbacks in the game, but the Bucs get the advantage of attracting Brady’s friends and former teammates to join him.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Raiders trying to sign ex-Defensive Player of the Year

The Las Vegas Raiders shelled out an enormous amount of money after they acquired Davante Adams in a trade on Thursday, and they are looking to spend a lot more. The Raiders are making a strong push to sign star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to multiple reports. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal says it “won’t be for lack of trying” if the Raiders don’t sign Gilmore.
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

NFL Rumors: Matthew Stafford Signs Multi-Year Extension With Rams

Matthew Stafford very well could finish his career as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. The Super Bowl champion quarterback reportedly signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Rams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The contract includes $135 million guaranteed. Stafford carried the Rams to a Lombardi...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Running Back Found Dead At 24

DeJon Packer, a former San Jose State running back, was found dead in his home over the weekend. He was 24 years old. Per ABC7 News, an off-duty police officer found Packer in his South Bay home on Sunday. The football program’s head coach, Brent Brennan, grieved the loss with the rest of the community.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

All-purpose star Cordarrelle Patterson re-signs with Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons addressed one of their biggest offseason priorities by agreeing to terms on a new contract Saturday with all-purpose standout Cordarrelle Patterson. The 31-year-old Patterson confirmed the deal on his Twitter account, saying money was not his primary concern. “Atl was (where) I wanted...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

810K+
Followers
405K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy