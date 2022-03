Russell Wilson is officially the new quarterback for the Denver Broncos, and he earned his new jersey with his family by his side. The Bart Starr Award winner was introduced as the new quarterback on Wednesday with wife Ciara and their kids, daughter Sienna, 4, son Win, 1, and Ciara's 7-year-old son, Future, from a previous relationship. Wilson was pictured holding up his new orange jersey, which bears the No. 3 as he wore for 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, alongside his proudly smiling family. His mother, Tammy, and older brother, Harrison, were also there to support him at the event, pictured smiling by his side.

