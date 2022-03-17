ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Clock ticking for Congress to pass more virus funding

By Raquel Martin
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mg4uq_0eiPt2Nw00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With the White House warning that time is running out for Congress to approve additional COVID-19 response money, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said a bipartisan effort to push through the funding is not dead.

Congress was expected to include $15 billion for COVID-19 response in last week’s government funding bill, but the plan was scrapped.

Pelosi, D-Calif., said at a Thursday press conference she is worried lawmakers are letting their guard down.

“I think we need all the money we can get to have the resources that we need to fight COVID,” she said. “This is nothing to mess with. …. The last thing we need is another variant.”

She has requested up to $10 billion in aid to maintain access to testing, therapeutics and vaccines. The Biden administration has warned that without the money, uninsured Americans could lose access to free testing and vaccines as early as April.

White House warns it has to cut back virus response due to lack of funds

“We’ve made huge strides during this pandemic, but it has demonstrated that we have much more work to do,” U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky said.

The push comes amid a COVID-19 surge in China and rising numbers in Europe. The Irish prime minister tested positive during his visit to Washington Wednesday.

But it is unclear more funding could make it through the split Senate. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he won’t vote for it until he knows what happened to all the money already sent to the CDC.

“I’m not supporting further funding. I want to see what they’re doing,” he said. “This is taxpayer money. This is the money of the American people. I’d like to see what they’re spending it on.”

Pelosi said Democrats and Republicans are working on a compromise.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
KARK 4 News

LRPD make arrest in W. 65th Street deadly shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have arrested a man facing a capital murder charge related to a Saturday homicide investigation on West 65th Street. According to investigators, Omarion Williams was wanted after a deadly shooting Saturday just after 1 p.m. that left one person dead. A secondary person, 24-year-old Maliek Brookins of Little Rock, was […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Daily Mail

Congress reaches a $1.5 TRILLION deal - including $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine and Europe and $15.6 billion for covid pandemic - to avoid a government shutdown by Friday

Congress leaders reached a $1.5 trillion deal in the early morning hours of Wednesday to fund the government ahead of Friday's shutdown deadline, also providing $13.6 billion to help Ukraine plus $15.6 billion for the covid pandemic. The House is expected to vote on the massive bill - it clocks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Nexstar#D Calif#Covid#Americans#Irish
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell says the government spending bill will contain $14 billion for Ukraine. That's more than double where we were a couple weeks ago.

"It needs to be passed quickly," he says, calling negotiations with Democrats like "pulling teeth." What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says negotiators have settled on a $14 billion aid package for Ukraine, meaning that funding proposal has more than doubled from the original ask just a few weeks ago.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Republican civil war intensifies: Senator Rick Scott walks away from Mitch McConnell before his speech criticizing his GOP 'agenda' that would have 'raised taxes on half the American people'

A growing Republican civil war played out in the public spotlight of a party press conference on Tuesday, as GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell rebuked Sen. Rick Scott for proposing a policy plan that he said would raise taxes on millions of Americans. But Scott did not hang around to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy