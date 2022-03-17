ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Local Sign Ordinance Information

Athens, Georgia
Athens, Georgia
Ordinance related to Signs

For each parcel, one election sign for each candidate and each issue may be displayed. An election sign may be displayed as an attached sign or as a freestanding sign. On parcels that are in residential use, the election sign shall not exceed four square feet in sign area; and, if the election sign is displayed as a freestanding sign on the parcel, the election sign shall not exceed four feet in height. On parcels that are in nonresidential use, the election sign shall not exceed 32 square feet in sign area; and, if the election sign is displayed as a freestanding sign on the parcel, the election sign:

(i) Shall be set back at least five feet from all property lines; and

(ii) Shall not exceed eight feet in height.

Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary and in accordance with O.G.C.A. section 16-7-58(a)(2), there is no restriction on the length of time a political campaign sign may be displayed or the number of signs which may be displayed on private property for which permission has been granted.

