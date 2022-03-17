Inner East Athens Neighbors Established as Newest NNI Registered Neighborhood

On March 1, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor & Commission voted to establish the Inner East Athens Neighbors as the county's 39th registered neighborhood for the Neighborhood Notification Initiative.

The Neighborhood Notification Initiative (NNI) was adopted by the Mayor and Commission in May of 2005 with the goal of improving communication between neighborhoods and developers about construction projects proposed in or adjacent to the neighborhood's boundaries. Once an application is submitted to the Planning Department and placed on the appropriate agenda for review, a notice is emailed to people registered to receive NNI notices for the Neighborhoods, Overlay Areas and Commission Districts the project falls within.

Map of the Inner East Athens Neighbors notification boundary: https://www.accgov.com/DocumentCenter/View/84526/Inner-East-Athens-Neighbors

Map of all registered neighborhoods:: https://www.accgov.com/DocumentCenter/View/32803/All-Neighborhoods-Map

If you are interested in signing up to receive notifications via the NNI, please visit www.accgov.com/9733/How-to-Sign-Up-for-Notifications to register.

More information on the NNI, our established neighborhoods, or how to establish a new neighborhood with the NNI can be found at www.accgov.com/nni.