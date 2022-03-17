ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Inner East Athens Neighbors Established as Newest NNI Registered Neighborhood

Athens, Georgia
 4 days ago

On March 1, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor & Commission voted to establish the Inner East Athens Neighbors as the county's 39th registered neighborhood for the Neighborhood Notification Initiative.

The Neighborhood Notification Initiative (NNI) was adopted by the Mayor and Commission in May of 2005 with the goal of improving communication between neighborhoods and developers about construction projects proposed in or adjacent to the neighborhood's boundaries. Once an application is submitted to the Planning Department and placed on the appropriate agenda for review, a notice is emailed to people registered to receive NNI notices for the Neighborhoods, Overlay Areas and Commission Districts the project falls within.

Map of the Inner East Athens Neighbors notification boundary: https://www.accgov.com/DocumentCenter/View/84526/Inner-East-Athens-Neighbors

Map of all registered neighborhoods:: https://www.accgov.com/DocumentCenter/View/32803/All-Neighborhoods-Map

If you are interested in signing up to receive notifications via the NNI, please visit www.accgov.com/9733/How-to-Sign-Up-for-Notifications to register.

More information on the NNI, our established neighborhoods, or how to establish a new neighborhood with the NNI can be found at www.accgov.com/nni.

Athens, Georgia

ABOUT

Athens, officially Athens–Clarke County, is a consolidated city–county and college town in the U.S. state of Georgia. Athens lies about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta. The University of Georgia, the state's flagship public university and an R1 research institution, is in Athens and contributed to its initial growth. In 1991, after a vote the preceding year, the original City of Athens abandoned its charter to form a unified government with Clarke County, referred to jointly as Athens–Clarke County.

