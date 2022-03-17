ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brussels, WI

Meet the coach tabbed with leading Braelon Allen, Wisconsin football's running backs

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

Braelon Allen will have a new voice leading his meeting room for the University of Wisconsin football team.

Former UW offensive lineman Al Johnson has been hired as the Badgers’ running backs coach, coach Paul Chryst announced Thursday. Johnson replaces Gary Brown, who has taken an off-field role with the team. Brown, a multiple-time cancer survivor who was hired before last season, has been battling health issues since late December and was not able to be with the team for the Las Vegas Bowl last season.

Johnson was the center for the Badgers from 2000-02, earning all-Big Ten and all-American honors during his career and was a graduate assistant at UW during the 2016-17 seasons. The Brussels, Wisconsin, native played seven seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2003. Johnson comes to UW after serving as coach of Division II East Central University for the past four years.

"The absolute best part of coaching is helping to develop players on and off the field,” Johnson said in a release. “I wouldn't be where I am today or have accomplished the things I have in my career without the people at Wisconsin who set me up for success. My goal is do the same thing for our players. When you add to that the opportunity to help our guys uphold the tradition we have at running back, this is a fantastic opportunity. I'm truly grateful."

Johnson’s hire fills the last remaining assistant coaching role for the Badgers, but not all position groups have a coach assigned to them yet. UW’s new offensive coordinator, Bobby Engram, has not been assigned a position, and the tight end group doesn’t have an assigned coach after Mickey Turner was named the program’s recruiting leader. Engram coached tight ends for the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons before joining UW’s staff.

Open Jim: How many NCAA Tournament games does Wisconsin have to win to call this season successful?

UW’s spring practices are set to begin March 22.

Johnson began his coaching career at Southern Door High School in 2013 before becoming the offensive line coach at Division III St. Norbert the following year. He was promoted to offensive coordinator for the Green Knights in 2014 before returning to UW.

Johnson doesn’t have direct experience coaching running backs, but he has one of the best backs returning to college football next season under him in his first run. Allen ran for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns as a 17-year-old freshman last season, and his breakout in the fifth game of the year sparked a seven-game winning streak. Allen had at least 100 yards in each of those wins.

Senior Chez Mellusi also will provide Johnson a strong option in the backfield. Mellusi had 815 yards and was on pace for a 1,000-plus yard season before suffering a knee injury against Rutgers that knocked him out for the rest of the season. Mellusi isn’t expected to participate in spring practices.

“I’m really excited to be able to bring Al back,” Chryst said in the release. “He’s a great coach and a tremendous person. His experience as a head coach and in all facets of the offense will help us immensely. Al truly cares about the players and helping them in their development and he is a great addition to our staff.”

