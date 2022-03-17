Samsung unveils A53 and A33 phones at A event

Apple is expected to announce a new low-cost version of its iPhone SE, compatible with 5G, at its product launch event on Tuesday, per Reuters. Details: The phone will broadly be the same design as the iPhone SE but will have an upgraded processor and camera, in addition to 5G.
Samsung was recently found throttling apps on its Galaxy smartphones. It was found that a service called Game Optimization Service on Samsung Galaxy flagships, including the new Galaxy S22, was throttling the performance of some apps while allowing benchmark apps to run at full scale. Samsung came out with an official statement saying it will address the issue and will release an update for the affected device which will allow users to run all the apps at full performance.
Buying a 5G smartphone on a budget has never been more fun given discounts, steep competition among carriers and Android device makers, but there are trade-offs. The 5G smartphone sweet spot has typically been between $400 and $700, but there are some cases where you can get a solid device for under the $250 or less. Are there compromises? Sure, the cameras are typically the biggest downgrade from more expensive alternatives, but most of the devices in the mid-range can snap good-enough photos. Recent launches from Google as well as OnePlus highlight how the price-camera gap is closing more and more.
Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones are picking up the March 2022 security update. The March 2022 security update includes fixes for over 50 vulnerabilities, along with a few bug fixes. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series phones and the Galaxy S10 Lite started receiving the latest Android security patch earlier...
Following the success of the Galaxy Z foldables line, which includes both the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Flip, we've seen Samsung show off other foldable form factors including a rollable phone. The latest possible new form factor revealed by Samsung was spotted by LetsGoDigital in a patent application that the South Korean manufacturing giant filed with WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) called "Electronics device comprising flexible display."
Unveiled on Feb. 9 at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung's latest phones are the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra -- successors to the Galaxy S21 series, as well as the Galaxy Note series, which was discontinued late last year. The phones are officially available to buy as of Feb. 25, but availability is a bit sparse right now so you may have to wait a few weeks before you can get your hands on one.
Samsung is holding another Galaxy launch event this week to show off some of its latest midrange and budget phones that are coming out in 2022. Unlike the Galaxy S and foldable Galaxy Z phones, these are the more affordable models, which pack essential features for budget prices. Samsung hasn't...
Apple's 2022 iPhone SE represents a notable upgrade over its predecessor: It has 5G support, the same processor as the iPhone 13 and longer battery life compared to the 2020 model. But there are still some features we hoped to see that didn't make it into the third-generation iPhone SE.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. It’s good to be a mid-range phone nowadays if we want to paraphrase the famous Mel Brooks line from the movie History of the World. Samsung has officially announced the next generation of A-series devices - the Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53, and boy do they give flagships a run for their money!
Samsung's next event is scheduled for March 17, and the company is expected to reveal the next-gen Galaxy A-series phones, including the Galaxy A53, A73, and the Galaxy A33. However, it seems that leaks won't leave Samsung to surprisingly unveil the phones. SamMobile now reports that the Galaxy A33 5G has now appeared online in all its glory. Let's check out what the latest leak shows.
Whether you’re searching for desktop monitor deals to improve the screen of your work-from-home setup, or you’re on the hunt for gaming monitor deals so that you can better appreciate the graphics of today’s video games, it’s highly recommended that you purchase a curved monitor. Compared to straight displays, curved monitors provide a more immersive experience, and can reduce glare and reflection arising from ambient light, according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung has just released the mid-range Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53 with a couple of new hues this year, apart from the traditional black and white colors. Both models have the same color options, so we will discuss them here together.
Last month, Samsung released the newest model in its line of Galaxy phones, the S22. Even if you're not looking to spend serious cash on upgrading to the latest and greatest, this new release brings plenty of benefits you can take advantage of. A new phone means a serious dip in the price of older models, and Woot is wasting no time rolling out the deals on previous-generation Samsungs. Today only, through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), you can shop a huge selection of refurbished Samsung smartphones, including powerful models like the S21 Ultra, for hundreds less than they cost to shop new.
Samsung’s A-series darling is getting upgraded with an improved screen, new design, and more power, all the while bringing back what made last year’s A52 5G so good – OIS, waterproofing, and an affordable price. In 2021, Samsung’s Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72 combined affordability, an...
Samsung's Galaxy A33 is the cheapest phone the company announced Thursday as part of its Galaxy A event. The A33 is priced at £329 or 369 euros (which converts to roughly $410 or AU$590) and will release on April 22. The event also showcased the $450 Galaxy A53 5G.
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G — which launches on March 31 on T-Mobile and Verizon and everywhere else the next day — gives you more for less. Announced at Samsung’s Galaxy A event, the mid-range phone has a larger battery, improved camera functionality, a new processor, an extra year of guaranteed operating system updates, and costs $50 less than the previous model.
LG’s display division is working on being ready to compete for OLED MacBook orders sometime around 2025, says a new supply-chain report today. It follows an earlier report that the company is also prepping for OLED iPad displays, which are expected to launch around a year earlier. There have...
We're still in the first half of 2022, but Samsung, Apple, Motorola and OnePlus have already announced several new mobile devices, the latest being Apple's iPhone SE 3. However, there are still plenty of rumored phones we're hoping to see throughout the rest of the year. Apple, for example, typically releases its new iPhone lineup in the fall. And Google is rumored to be working on its first foldable phone.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. "Never change a winning team," the saying goes, but sometimes, just sometimes, change is inevitable. Samsung has seemingly forgotten said mantra as it has changed two key aspects of the mid-range Galaxy A-series that could potentially upset some people.
