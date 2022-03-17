Samsung unveils A53 and A33 phones at A event

Buying a 5G smartphone on a budget has never been more fun given discounts, steep competition among carriers and Android device makers, but there are trade-offs. The 5G smartphone sweet spot has typically been between $400 and $700, but there are some cases where you can get a solid device for under the $250 or less. Are there compromises? Sure, the cameras are typically the biggest downgrade from more expensive alternatives, but most of the devices in the mid-range can snap good-enough photos. Recent launches from Google as well as OnePlus highlight how the price-camera gap is closing more and more.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO