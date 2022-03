Despite some rumors saying otherwise, Hogwarts Legacy is nothing more than a single-player game. In December, a rumor claimed that Hogwarts Legacy would have some kind of multiplayer element. Given developer Avalanche Studios had been relatively quiet in regards to the game since its reveal in 2020, it has been difficult for players to know what to expect from the upcoming game. The first teaser was very general and promised an RPG set in the famous wizarding school, but given Hogwarts Legacy was delayed a whole year, it wouldn't have been terribly shocking if the developer had added multiplayer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO