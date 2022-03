This past week, on February 23rd, a popular chicken restaurant opened up in Thomasville, GA. The restaurant is called Guthrie's and its menu is based around chicken fingers. "Our first chicken finger only restaurant was established in Auburn, Alabama in 1982. We are considered to be the pioneers of the fried chicken finger only restaurants. This new concept laid the foundation for a new market in the chicken segment of the restaurant industry," their website says.

THOMASVILLE, GA ・ 19 DAYS AGO