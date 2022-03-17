OC sheriff seeks help finding suspect looking into bedroom windows

Orange County sheriff’s investigators Thursday released surveillance video in the hopes it would help lead to the arrest of a peeping Tom.

From March of last year to this month, the suspect has been sneaking looks into the bedroom windows of women in the 200 block of Avenida Miramar in San Clemente.

The suspect covers motion sensors for exterior lights or disconnects lighting before peeping.

The suspect is a Latino man about 35 to 40 years old and is 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 and weighs about 160-170 pounds. Investigators suspect he is driving a newer model white Ford F-150.

Anyone with helpful information was asked to call investigators at 949- 770-6011. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855- TIP-OCCS.