ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

OC sheriff seeks help finding suspect looking into bedroom windows

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzT6l_0eiPk42l00

Orange County sheriff’s investigators Thursday released surveillance video in the hopes it would help lead to the arrest of a peeping Tom.

From March of last year to this month, the suspect has been sneaking looks into the bedroom windows of women in the 200 block of Avenida Miramar in San Clemente.

The suspect covers motion sensors for exterior lights or disconnects lighting before peeping.

The suspect is a Latino man about 35 to 40 years old and is 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 and weighs about 160-170 pounds. Investigators suspect he is driving a newer model white Ford F-150.

Anyone with helpful information was asked to call investigators at 949- 770-6011. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855- TIP-OCCS.

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
HeySoCal

19-year-old man with autism missing in Carson

Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to locate a 19-year-old man with autism who was last seen in Carson. Darrius Jerome Lewis Jr., who is also known by the nickname “D.J.,” was last seen about noon on Feb. 12 in the 1000 block of West Carson Street, near the Harbor (110) Freeway and the city’s border with Torrance, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
CARSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
San Clemente, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Man with bipolar disorder, PTSD reported missing in Lancaster area

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a man who is bipolar who went missing in the Lancaster area. Buck Alan Jones, 49, was last seen about 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of West Avenue J, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Jones also uses the names “Sean Michael Morningstar” and “Billy the Kid,” the sheriff’s department reported.
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Latino
HeySoCal

Woman pleads not guilty in bogus COVID vaccine cards case

A Whittier-area woman arrested last year for allegedly possessing and selling counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge. Charlene Bohorquez, 31, is charged with one count of deceptive document crime, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Bohorquez was arrested Nov. 5...
WHITTIER, CA
HeySoCal

Long Beach felon gets 10 years for shooting into parked car

A Long Beach man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison for possessing two firearms and ammunition after shooting one of those weapons into a car parked outside of his ex-girlfriend’s home. Jazzmon Unique Russell, 35, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner after being...
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

DTLA residents arrested in suspected COVID-19 loans scam

Two downtown Los Angeles residents were arrested Friday on a federal criminal complaint alleging they fraudulently obtained more than $300,000 — and attempted to obtain an additional $1 million — in coronavirus relief loans for several companies they claimed to own and operate. Sean Schoepflin, 42, also known...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

73-year-old woman missing, last seen in Pasadena

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 73-year-old woman who was last seen in Pasadena. Maria Banuelos was last seen Friday in the 3600 block of Colorado Boulevard, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Banuelos is Hispanic, 5-feet-3 inches...
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Leak reported at chemical company in Atwater Village area

A chemical leak was reported Thursday at a business in the Atwater Village area, but no one was hurt, authorities said. The problem was reported about 8:40 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Electronics Place, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. “This incident was initially received...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

City of La Cañada Flintridge hosting event amid rising catalytic converter thefts in LA County

In response to incidents of catalytic converter thefts in the area, the City of La Cañada Flintridge, in conjunction with the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, will host a one-day “Catalytic Converter Etching Event” on Saturday, March 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is a part of a multifaceted strategy to address the uptick in catalytic converter thefts occurring across Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy