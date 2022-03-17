ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Previous sufferers of heart inflammation can safely receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine despite risks, study finds

Previous sufferers of myocardittis and other heart inflammation-related conditions can safely receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, new research finds.

A French research team from t he Université Hospital of Lyon, about 250 miles southeast of Paris, presented findings of such at the European Society of Cardiology Acute CardioVascular Care conference, NBC reports.

Findings are pending peer-review for publication in a medical journal.

There is a well-publicized risk of developing heart inflammation as a result of receiving the Pfizer vaccine, with younger men in particular being in danger.

The researchers hope that these concerns will not ward people away from receiving the jab, which has emerged as the most popular in America and much of the Western world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CE3Or_0eiPjQAT00
Researchers found that people who have been hospitalized with heart inflammation over the last five years are still safe to receive the Pfizer vaccine, despite concerns over myocarditis or pericarditis

'One of [the] causes pushing us to conduct this study was a patient with a history of prior myocarditis refusing to be vaccinated against Covid, fearing a recurrence,' lead study author Dr Abou Saleh told NBC.

Researchers gathered data from 55 French patients who had been hospitalized due to heart inflammation over the last five years.

Each of them had also received the COVID-19 vaccine at some point since it became available in 2020. Almost all had received the Pfizer shot.

None of the study participants developed heart inflammation again after receiving the vaccine.

Myocarditis or pericarditis, the two types of heart inflammation most frequently associated with the vaccines, are both relatively mild conditions.

It will generally resolve on its own after a few days of rest and with limited medical intervention.

Experts still advise people to seek medical care if they do feel symptoms, though.

They can be deadly if a person suffering from the conditions takes part in strenuous physical activity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning in June that young men in particular that receive the Pfizer or Moderna Covid shots are at risk of developing the condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Qrwm_0eiPjQAT00
The CDC has warned that recipients of the mRNA vaccines, the Pfizer and Moderna shots, especially young males, are at risk of developing myocarditis. Risk of the condition is much higher for people who are infected with the virus, though 

A study by the National Institutes of Health finds that 70 per every one million males aged 12 to 15 that receive the Pfizer shot develop myocarditis.

For males aged 16 and 17, 105 per every one million develop the condition.

Officials still recommend people to receive the shots, though, as the risk of myocarditis from the jab is 85 percent lower than it is from being infected with Covid.

While the French study did include a few participants that received the Moderna shot, the sample size for the group was not large enough for researchers to make a strong conclusion.

None of the Moderna recipients in the study who had developed heart inflammation in the past had any issues with the vaccine either, though.

Health officials have found that there is a slightly higher heart inflammation risk with the Moderna shot than there is the Pfizer, though it is still significantly lower than the risks from the virus itself.

