Click here to read the full article. A new report from the Hollywood Bureau of the NAACP has found that the scarcity of Black executives in Hollywood has led to a plethora of films and TV shows that “are harming the African American community,” and that the “absence of Black control of media has rendered the community vulnerable to a host of debilitating impressions, ranging from negligent disregard to deliberate degradation.” The report, released Wednesday on the heels of last month’s NAACP Image Awards, was commissioned by the NAACP Hollywood Bureau in collaboration with Dr. Darnell Hunt, Dean of Social Sciences...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO