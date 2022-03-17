ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastern: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) _ Eastern Co. (EML) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.9 million. On a per-share basis, the...

Seekingalpha.com

Dollar General Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.57 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.71B (+3.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, DG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
Connecticut State
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

This DIY Retailer May be Buying Back Too Much of its Stock

Companies that spend billions of dollars buying back their shares are usually rewarded with higher stock prices. That’s the theory, anyway. But on Real Money Pro, Stephen “Sarge” Guilfoyle recently questioned whether one big DIY retailer was going overboard. Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc....
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Pinterest

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Commercial Metals

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Commercial Metals has an average price target of $44.8 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $42.00.
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $1B Of 4 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded lower this morning on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +2.55% advanced 2.70% to $3,144.78 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +1.17%. rising 1.23% to 4,411.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.80%. rising 1.23% to 34,480.76. This was...
MarketWatch

On Holding shares jump after sales beat, guidance ahead of expectations

On Holding AG ONON, +13.51% shares jumped 7.6% in Friday premarket trading after it reported fourth-quarter sales that beat expectations and gave upbeat sales guidance. The running shoe company, which is backed by tennis star Roger Federer, posted a net loss of CHf187.0 million (US$199.9 million), or CHF 0.60 per share, after a loss of CHf2.6 million, or CHf 0.01 per share. Sales totaled CHf 191.1 million (US $204.3 million) were up from CHf 124.3 million. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of CHf 25 cents and sales of CHf 179.5 million. The company says manufacturing in Vietnam has been back to 100% pre-lockdown commitments since December 2021. On's spring/summer product launch was moved to the first quarter from the fourth quarter. "Overall, we are fast-tracking the capacity ramp-up plan this year, and leveraging our close relationship with all factory partners," said Martin Hoffmann, co-chief executive of On, in a statement. "This includes the expansion into Indonesia, where we just started production in a new facility to diversify our production network." For 2022, On's outlook is for sales to exceed CHf 990 million. The FactSet consensus is for CHf 970.2 million. On shares began trading in September 2021. The stock is down 32.5% for the past three months while the S&P 500 index.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA, +6.34% advanced 6.34% to $178.93 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +2.05%. rising 2.05% to 13,893.84 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.80%. rising 0.80% to 34,754.93. Moderna Inc....
MarketWatch

Dollar General stock jumps after upbeat outlook

Dollar General Corp. DG, +3.88% shares rose 5.4% in Thursday premarket trading after it gave upbeat guidance for the next fiscal year. The discount retailer posted net income of $597.4 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $642.7 million, or $2.62 per share, last year. Sales of $8.651 billion were up from $8.415 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.57 and sales of $8.707 billion. Same-store sales fell 1.4%, wider than the FactSet consensus for a 0.8% decline. For fiscal 2022, Dollar General's outlook is for sales growth of 10%, same-store sales growth of 2.5% and EPS growth in the range of 12% to 14%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $36.746 billion, implying 7.3% growth, a same-store sales increase of 2.5% and EPS of $11.09, implying 9.1% growth. Dollar General stock has run up 13.3% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
