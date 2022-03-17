ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

2 people killed, 2 wounded in Florida commuter bus shooting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two people were killed and two others were wounded Thursday during shooting on a South Florida commuter bus, officials said.

The shooting occurred on a Broward County Transit bus just outside the Fort Lauderdale police headquarters, but no officers were involved in the shooting, police said on Twitter.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital, police said. The two others remained at the hospital.

Three other people were injured when the bus crashed into their car, officials said. They were treated at the scene.

Police said the shooter was in custody and did not believe there was any further threat to the public.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who covered education for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, according to officials.
NORFOLK, VA
The Associated Press

Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl’s neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight. The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on Friday....
KENOSHA, WI
The Associated Press

Death of Delaware man fired at by officer being investigated

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A man died early Saturday after a police officer in a Delaware town fired his weapon at him during a foot chase, state police said. The man, identified at a state police news conference only as a 21-year-old from Milford, was located behind a building in Dewey Beach as unconscious with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, state police Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said at a news conference.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

810K+
Followers
405K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy