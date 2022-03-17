Kansas high school shooting suspect in critical condition

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — An 18-year-old Olathe East High School student remains hospitalized in critical condition from injuries he suffered when he was shot during a confrontation at the school, attorneys said Thursday.

was charged with attempted capital murder after the March 4 shooting. School resource officer Erik Clark and assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel were shot after they told Elmore they wanted to check his backpack because of a rumor that Elmore had a gun, according to an affidavit released Wednesday.

Clark shot Elmore after Elmore shot at him with a “ghost gun”, according to the affidavit.

Elmore underwent surgery this week and will remain in the hospital for at least a few more days, his attorney, Paul Morrison, said during a brief virtual hearing Thursday, The Kansas City Star reported.

The case was continued until March 31. He will remain under guard at the hospital until he is well enough to be taken into custody by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

When he is released, Elmore will be jailed on $1 million bond.