ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Kansas high school shooting suspect in critical condition

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — An 18-year-old Olathe East High School student remains hospitalized in critical condition from injuries he suffered when he was shot during a confrontation at the school, attorneys said Thursday.

was charged with attempted capital murder after the March 4 shooting. School resource officer Erik Clark and assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel were shot after they told Elmore they wanted to check his backpack because of a rumor that Elmore had a gun, according to an affidavit released Wednesday.

Clark shot Elmore after Elmore shot at him with a “ghost gun”, according to the affidavit.

Elmore underwent surgery this week and will remain in the hospital for at least a few more days, his attorney, Paul Morrison, said during a brief virtual hearing Thursday, The Kansas City Star reported.

The case was continued until March 31. He will remain under guard at the hospital until he is well enough to be taken into custody by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

When he is released, Elmore will be jailed on $1 million bond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Death of Delaware man fired at by officer being investigated

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A man died early Saturday after a police officer in a Delaware town fired his weapon at him during a foot chase, state police said. The man, identified at a state police news conference only as a 21-year-old from Milford, was located behind a building in Dewey Beach as unconscious with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, state police Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said at a news conference.
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl’s neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight. The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on Friday....
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Olathe, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Olathe, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
The Associated Press

Man arrested in cold case rapes of women after DNA link

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington man has been arrested in the rapes of women in Pullman two decades ago after authorities say DNA linked him to the crimes. Kenneth Downing, 47, is accused of breaking into two homes and raping women in the early 2000′s, KREM-TV reported. He has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation, among other charges.
PULLMAN, WA
The Associated Press

Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who covered education for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, according to officials.
NORFOLK, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

810K+
Followers
405K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy