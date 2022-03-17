Would-be bank robber caught after crash with police vehicle

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man fleeing an attempted bank robbery was caught after he crashed a motorcycle into a police vehicle, officials said.

Martinsville police said a 35-year-old man entered the Carter Bank and Trust in Martinsville on Thursday afternoon, opened a bag and ordered the teller to put money inside, WSLS-TV reported. The man didn’t get any any money and left, police said.

Police were immediately notified and officers found the man as he was taking off on a motorcycle. After a brief pursuit, police said the man was involved in a wreck with a police vehicle while off-road behind a building on Clay Street.

The man was taken into custody and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Once he’s released from the hospital, police said they expect to charge the man with attempted bank robbery, felony attempt to elude police and other offenses.