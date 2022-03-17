Would-be bank robber caught after crash with police vehicle
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man fleeing an attempted bank robbery was caught after he crashed a motorcycle into a police vehicle, officials said.
Martinsville police said a 35-year-old man entered the Carter Bank and Trust in Martinsville on Thursday afternoon, opened a bag and ordered the teller to put money inside, WSLS-TV reported. The man didn’t get any any money and left, police said.
Police were immediately notified and officers found the man as he was taking off on a motorcycle. After a brief pursuit, police said the man was involved in a wreck with a police vehicle while off-road behind a building on Clay Street.
The man was taken into custody and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Once he’s released from the hospital, police said they expect to charge the man with attempted bank robbery, felony attempt to elude police and other offenses.
Comments / 0