ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Would-be bank robber caught after crash with police vehicle

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man fleeing an attempted bank robbery was caught after he crashed a motorcycle into a police vehicle, officials said.

Martinsville police said a 35-year-old man entered the Carter Bank and Trust in Martinsville on Thursday afternoon, opened a bag and ordered the teller to put money inside, WSLS-TV reported. The man didn’t get any any money and left, police said.

Police were immediately notified and officers found the man as he was taking off on a motorcycle. After a brief pursuit, police said the man was involved in a wreck with a police vehicle while off-road behind a building on Clay Street.

The man was taken into custody and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Once he’s released from the hospital, police said they expect to charge the man with attempted bank robbery, felony attempt to elude police and other offenses.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Death of Delaware man fired at by officer being investigated

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A man died early Saturday after a police officer in a Delaware town fired his weapon at him during a foot chase, state police said. The man, identified at a state police news conference only as a 21-year-old from Milford, was located behind a building in Dewey Beach as unconscious with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, state police Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said at a news conference.
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who covered education for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, according to officials.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martinsville, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Martinsville, VA
The Associated Press

Man arrested in cold case rapes of women after DNA link

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington man has been arrested in the rapes of women in Pullman two decades ago after authorities say DNA linked him to the crimes. Kenneth Downing, 47, is accused of breaking into two homes and raping women in the early 2000′s, KREM-TV reported. He has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation, among other charges.
PULLMAN, WA
The Associated Press

Cargo train derails at Pewaukee; no injuries reported

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — No one was hurt after a Canadian Pacific cargo train derailed Saturday morning while traveling through Pewaukee. The Journal Sentinel reports the derailment happened about 6:37 a.m. near Somerset Lane and Parkside Road in the city of Pewaukee. No injuries, power outages, private property or environmental damage has been reported, authorities said.
PEWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

810K+
Followers
405K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy