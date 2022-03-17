Amazon to Fund Affordable Housing Near WMATA, Sound Transit Stations

A Kentucky federal judge on Friday ruled that former county clerk Kim Davis violated two gay couples' constitutional rights when she repeatedly denied them a marriage license. U.S. Judge David Bunning in the Eastern District of Kentucky found Davis guilty of violating the constitutional rights of the plaintiffs in the case, David Ermold and David Moore, and James Yates and Will Smith, according to the court document. The matter will likely go to trial to determine the damages.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO