Police investigate commercial burglary at The Federal Bar in Downtown

More than 20 officers surrounded an abandoned Downtown Long Beach restaurant and venue space Thursday morning after police say they received reports of a commercial burglary.

Police said they responded around 10:44 a.m. to the 100 block of Pine Avenue after witnesses reported seeing someone steal from The Federal Bar building Downtown, which closed shortly after the start of the pandemic in 2020.

When officers arrived outside The Federal Bar, they established a perimeter to investigate the report, spokesman Brandon Fahey said. One man was detained but no arrests have been made, Fahey said.

James Tuchsher, a resident of the area, said he watched as two individuals walked away with multiple items after breaking into the building, including several metal pipes, before police were called.

“People have already stolen what wasn’t nailed down,” said Tuchsher, who pointed to a lack of police response as the reason why people keep breaking in. “So now we’re down to stealing parts of the building itself.”

Fahey said police responses depend on a number of factors, including the information a witness is relaying to police and what other incidents units are investigating at the time of the call.

The Federal Bar closed in 2020 after COVID-19 pandemic guidelines prevented the establishment from hosting shows, prompting the owner at the time, Morgan Margolis, to shutter the doors.

Since then, the building has been a shell of its former self, with dozens of shattered and boarded-up windows. Hoarded trash can also be seen on the inside pressing against the remaining casements of the building along First Street.

According to private security in the area, break-ins at this building are common.

Police taped off the sidewalk on the side of The Federal Bar as authorities conducted a search of the building using K-9 units. At least 10 squad cars covered the perimeter of the building, including an alleyway that runs through the back.

The investigation into the commercial burglary is ongoing, police said.

