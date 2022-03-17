ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
truecrimedaily

Cleveland man who fatally shot fiancée and left her body on the highway gets life with parole

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t380q_0eiPbJww00

CLEVELAND (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man who fatally shot his fiancée and left her body on the side of the highway has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

On Wednesday, March 16, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office announced a judge sentenced Deandra Chisolm to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 19 years. Chisolm was found guilty March 1 of two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of gross abuse of a corpse, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

According to WJW-TV, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Chisolm on March 24, 2021, just days after his fiancée Darnesha Johnson’s body was found on Interstate 77. Chisolm was reportedly hiding in a house on the 3300 block of Meyer Avenue.

WJW reports Johnson’s body was discovered at the Woodland Avenue and East 30th Street exit ramp on the highway with gunshot wounds to parts of her upper body, including her neck. The couple was reportedly in a car on I-77 with Johnson behind the wheel when they got into an argument. Chisolm reportedly shot 26-year-old Johnson, dumped her body, then fled in her vehicle, according to WJW.

WOIO-TV reports Johnson’s mother Cynthia Austin said at the sentencing hearing, "I cry every day. There’s not one day I don’t cry about her. My heart has been broken and will never heal again."

Comments / 19

Alice Bennett
2d ago

Life with parole ??? this is a joke ! It should be with " No " parole. !!!

Reply(2)
16
♡SAVSMORICH♡
2d ago

What happened to a lifetime sentence. Then possibility of parole after 19 years. Where's the Justice in here ?

Reply
5
Related
truecrimedaily

Alabama mother allegedly shot heroin while giving birth, killing newborn

MOBILE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old mother stands accused of shooting heroin while giving birth earlier this month. According to WKRG-TV, on March 5, paramedics responded to Amanda Malpas’ home on Cowart Road. At the scene, Malpas was reportedly holding a barely conscious newborn who was struggling to breathe. Malpas also had a heroin needle in her arm, WKRG reports.
truecrimedaily

Connecticut man accused of killing pregnant sister’s fiancé, telling him 'I know what you did'

FARMINGTON, Conn. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man stands accused of fatally shooting his sister’s fiancé while he was in bed, and then fleeing in the victim’s car. According to a news release, Farmington Police received a call on March 16 at 10:56 p.m. about shooting at a home on Sunset Terrace. Responding officers found a 32-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after midnight.
truecrimedaily

Wisconsin mom charged 13 years after her daughter 'Baby Theresa' was found dead in trash bag

JUNEAU, Wis. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials announced Friday, March 18, that they resolved a 13-year-old cold case involving a newborn girl found dead in a trash bag. The Dodge County Sheriff and Dodge County Medical Examiner released a joint statement announcing the resolution surrounding the "Baby Theresa" case. The newborn was discovered April 29, 2009, on Lone Road in the town of Theresa. She was reportedly a full-term baby and weighed 8 pounds. The statement says she "appeared healthy," but officials conducted tests to determine her cause of death.
truecrimedaily

Florida man allegedly killed girlfriend’s mother on her 93rd birthday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man was arrested after allegedly killing his girlfriend’s mother on her birthday. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Dolores Padilla Marrero, was killed March 13 — her 93rd birthday. Javier Rosado Martinez reportedly went to the facility where Dolores lived, and a neighbor let him in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Fugitive#Felonious Assault#Public Safety#Tcd#The Prosecutor S Office#Wjw Tv
truecrimedaily

Kansas City man charged in kidnapping, death of man found wrapped in tarp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was charged this week in the kidnapping and stabbing of a man who went missing last year. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement March 15 that Ahmad Herring has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, robbery, abandonment of a corpse, and four counts of armed criminal action. The Prosecutor’s Office said they charged Herring earlier in March, but they unsealed the files only recently.
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend says she 'did not do a very good job' cleaning up his blood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in a rental car and then dumping his body in an alley. According to a statement, Allegheny County Police received a call on March 13 at 6:29 a.m. about a deceased male in Derby Alley. First responders located a male with a gunshot wound to his head, and the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit arrived on the scene to begin an investigation.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
truecrimedaily

Nevada dad allegedly fatally beat son with cable cord for 'back talking'

HENDERSON, Nev. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old father was taken into custody this week for allegedly beating his 5-year-old son to death with a cable box cord. According to a statement, on March 16 at approximately 1:30 a.m., members of the Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to a call on the 700 block of Center Street regarding a juvenile who was not breathing. First responders attempted life-saving measures on the boy, but Henderson Police said the victim "was beyond help." He was pronounced dead at the scene.
truecrimedaily

Pennsylvania man accused of killing 8-week-old son after newborn vomited on him

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old father was arrested this week after allegedly slamming his infant son into a bed after the newborn vomited on him. According to a press release from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, an unresponsive 6-week-old infant was brought to the Phoenixville Hospital by his parents on Feb. 22. The baby had to be flown via helicopter from the Phoenixville Hospital to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to treat his severe injuries, which included subdural hemorrhaging in the brain and numerous hemorrhages in the retina of his left eye, the District Attorney’s Office says.
truecrimedaily

12-year-old, 2 teens arrested in connection with fatal shootings in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (TCD) -- Two 17-year-olds and one 12-year-old were located and arrested this week for their alleged involvement in two shootings that occurred in February. In a March 14 statement, the U.S. Marshals Service said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) received information about a suspect potentially located at a residence on the 9800 block of Gambier Street. The suspect, a 12-year-old male, was wanted for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Devon Orr. According to the statement, the 12-year-old was out on bond for attempted murder charges and allegedly removed his ankle monitor.
CLEVELAND, OH
truecrimedaily

Texas man allegedly shot wife and mother, said he’d put gun away once he knew police were 'real'

WACO, Texas (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder this week after allegedly fatally shooting his wife and mother. According to a press release from the Waco Police Department, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 10:23 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Wooded Acres Drive to a report of shots fired. At the scene, police say they found Adam Gorski’s wife, 39-year-old Kimberly Cheney Gorski, and his mother, 61-year-old Teresa Visa, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
truecrimedaily

Minnesota man accused of fatally setting ex-girlfriend on fire then burning down his home

ST. PAUL, Minn. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly lighting his ex-girlfriend on fire in a shipping warehouse and then setting his own home ablaze. According to a St. Paul Police Department statement, on March 15 just before 9 a.m., officers responded to a call about a woman on fire at a warehouse on the 1700 block of Wynne Avenue in the city’s Como Park neighborhood. First responders located a woman in her 40s who "was unresponsive and not breathing and appeared to have been badly burned."
truecrimedaily

N.Y. parents arrested after disabled son found dead with signs of malnourishment, bedsores

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (TCD) -- The parents of a 17-year-old boy with cerebral palsy were arrested this week in connection with his death last year. According to a press release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, on May 9, 2021, deputies responded to a home where they found the unresponsive 17-year-old victim. He was reportedly transported to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after. The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was "severely underweight with bedsores covering a significant portion of his body."
truecrimedaily

Hawaii couple accused of trafficking 15-year-old girl, using her as servant

HONOLULU (TCD) -- A couple faces human trafficking charges after allegedly flying a 15-year-old girl and her mother to Hawaii and forcing the two to work for them. According to the arrest warrant from the Honolulu First District Court, 24-year-old Pomerrine Robert and 41-year-old Kevin Robert flew the victims in from Guam on Aug. 23, 2021. Police told KITV-TV the victims stayed with the Roberts in the 2200 block of Ahe Street. The Roberts reportedly confiscated the victims’ passports immediately after picking them up from the airport. According to the warrant, the juvenile overheard Pomerinne say she would return the passports if she and her mother gave her money.
truecrimedaily

Louisiana man accused of killing missing pregnant girlfriend and her 2-year-old son

BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with the disappearance and deaths of his pregnant girlfriend and her 2-year-old son. According to WAFB-TV, Kaylen Johnson and her son, Kaden Johnson, had not been heard from since March 5. Officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department reportedly performed a wellness check on March 11 and initially did not find any signs of foul play. The family still could not reach Johnson, and her cellphone was disconnected, WAFB reports.
truecrimedaily

Memphis man accused of biting, stabbing, and burning girlfriend in hotel room

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man faces charges for allegedly burning, stabbing, and further injuring his girlfriend in a hotel room over the weekend. According to WREG-TV, Kameron Marshall allegedly attacked his girlfriend at the Economy Inn in the city’s Parkway village neighborhood Sunday, March 13, at approximately 3 a.m. Marshall allegedly accused his girlfriend, who remained unnamed, of bringing another man into the room.
MEMPHIS, TN
truecrimedaily

73-year-old Oklahoma woman allegedly took husband’s gun and shot him while he slept

TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A 73-year-old woman was arrested last week for allegedly shooting her husband in the back of the head while he slept. In a statement, the Tulsa Police Department said officers responded to a home near 17th and Olympia Avenue on March 9 at approximately 3:15 p.m. Linda Burton called police to report her husband was "sitting in his chair with no pulse."
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly choked 81-year-old to death, drove from Florida to Georgia to bury him

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested last week after allegedly choking a missing 81-year-old man to death in Florida and driving to Georgia to bury him. According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, March 9, the elderly victim was reported missing to the Auburndale Police Department. He had not been heard from since March 3. The person who filed the report allegedly said the suspect, David Jesse Williams, had been violent in the past.
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy