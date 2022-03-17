Cleveland man who fatally shot fiancée and left her body on the highway gets life with parole

CLEVELAND (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man who fatally shot his fiancée and left her body on the side of the highway has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

On Wednesday, March 16, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office announced a judge sentenced Deandra Chisolm to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 19 years. Chisolm was found guilty March 1 of two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of gross abuse of a corpse, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

According to WJW-TV, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Chisolm on March 24, 2021, just days after his fiancée Darnesha Johnson’s body was found on Interstate 77. Chisolm was reportedly hiding in a house on the 3300 block of Meyer Avenue.

WJW reports Johnson’s body was discovered at the Woodland Avenue and East 30th Street exit ramp on the highway with gunshot wounds to parts of her upper body, including her neck. The couple was reportedly in a car on I-77 with Johnson behind the wheel when they got into an argument. Chisolm reportedly shot 26-year-old Johnson, dumped her body, then fled in her vehicle, according to WJW.

WOIO-TV reports Johnson’s mother Cynthia Austin said at the sentencing hearing, "I cry every day. There’s not one day I don’t cry about her. My heart has been broken and will never heal again."