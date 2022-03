The roughly 1,000-vehicle People's Convoy has turned the 64-mile highway surrounding Washington D.C. into a parking lot for the second day in a row. The cavalcade of semi-trucks, recreational vehicles and cars left all lanes of traffic at a standstill multiple times Monday during its loop around the Beltway - the circular stretch of I-495 that connects Virginia, Maryland and D.C. - after some of the trucks practically parked on the highway causing all the cars behind to stop, a DailyMail.com journalist trailing the group reported.

