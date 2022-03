Eleven very talented New Jersey high school students will be honored at The Theater Project's 20th Annual Young Playwrights Competition Performance and Awards Ceremony on Monday, March 28 at 7:30pm. At the virtual event, the four prize winners will see their work performed by the professional actors of The Theater Project; honorable mentions will be presented with citations and gift certificates. The event is free and open to the public, thanks to support from Investors Foundation and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance’s 25th Annual Stages Festival, which offers free and low-cost events throughout the state.

