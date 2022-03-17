Remains found in Mississippi of missing Memphis woman last seen going to meet 'unknown man'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- The remains of a missing 27-year-old woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving 2021 were found in Mississippi and positively identified.

According to WREG-TV, the Tallahatchie County Coroner confirmed the remains that were found near a gravel road were those of Ashley McDonald. McDonald was last seen Nov. 25, 2021, on the 3200 block of Knight Trail Circle, Memphis Police said in December 2021. She was believed to be traveling to Batesville, Mississippi, "to meet an unknown male."

WREG reports McDonald's Ford Fusion was found in a salvage yard on Dec. 15 near Charleston, Mississippi, though the news came out about her car in February. It had reportedly been parked between a trailer and a shed for so long because it was not in any stolen car database.

According to WREG, she was found about 100 miles away from Memphis.