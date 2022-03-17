ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Remains found in Mississippi of missing Memphis woman last seen going to meet 'unknown man'

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzslK_0eiPaIxa00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- The remains of a missing 27-year-old woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving 2021 were found in Mississippi and positively identified.

According to WREG-TV, the Tallahatchie County Coroner confirmed the remains that were found near a gravel road were those of Ashley McDonald. McDonald was last seen Nov. 25, 2021, on the 3200 block of Knight Trail Circle, Memphis Police said in December 2021. She was believed to be traveling to Batesville, Mississippi, "to meet an unknown male."

WREG reports McDonald's Ford Fusion was found in a salvage yard on Dec. 15 near Charleston, Mississippi, though the news came out about her car in February. It had reportedly been parked between a trailer and a shed for so long because it was not in any stolen car database.

According to WREG, she was found about 100 miles away from Memphis.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly choked 81-year-old to death, drove from Florida to Georgia to bury him

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested last week after allegedly choking a missing 81-year-old man to death in Florida and driving to Georgia to bury him. According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, March 9, the elderly victim was reported missing to the Auburndale Police Department. He had not been heard from since March 3. The person who filed the report allegedly said the suspect, David Jesse Williams, had been violent in the past.
POLK COUNTY, FL
truecrimedaily

Wisconsin mom charged 13 years after her daughter 'Baby Theresa' was found dead in trash bag

JUNEAU, Wis. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials announced Friday, March 18, that they resolved a 13-year-old cold case involving a newborn girl found dead in a trash bag. The Dodge County Sheriff and Dodge County Medical Examiner released a joint statement announcing the resolution surrounding the "Baby Theresa" case. The newborn was discovered April 29, 2009, on Lone Road in the town of Theresa. She was reportedly a full-term baby and weighed 8 pounds. The statement says she "appeared healthy," but officials conducted tests to determine her cause of death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, TN
City
Batesville, MS
City
Charleston, MS
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Nevada dad allegedly fatally beat son with cable cord for 'back talking'

HENDERSON, Nev. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old father was taken into custody this week for allegedly beating his 5-year-old son to death with a cable box cord. According to a statement, on March 16 at approximately 1:30 a.m., members of the Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to a call on the 700 block of Center Street regarding a juvenile who was not breathing. First responders attempted life-saving measures on the boy, but Henderson Police said the victim "was beyond help." He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HENDERSON, NV
truecrimedaily

Memphis man accused of biting, stabbing, and burning girlfriend in hotel room

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man faces charges for allegedly burning, stabbing, and further injuring his girlfriend in a hotel room over the weekend. According to WREG-TV, Kameron Marshall allegedly attacked his girlfriend at the Economy Inn in the city’s Parkway village neighborhood Sunday, March 13, at approximately 3 a.m. Marshall allegedly accused his girlfriend, who remained unnamed, of bringing another man into the room.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Thanksgiving#Tcd#Wreg Tv#Ford Fusion
truecrimedaily

Texas man allegedly shot wife and mother, said he’d put gun away once he knew police were 'real'

WACO, Texas (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder this week after allegedly fatally shooting his wife and mother. According to a press release from the Waco Police Department, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 10:23 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Wooded Acres Drive to a report of shots fired. At the scene, police say they found Adam Gorski’s wife, 39-year-old Kimberly Cheney Gorski, and his mother, 61-year-old Teresa Visa, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
WACO, TX
truecrimedaily

Hawaii couple accused of trafficking 15-year-old girl, using her as servant

HONOLULU (TCD) -- A couple faces human trafficking charges after allegedly flying a 15-year-old girl and her mother to Hawaii and forcing the two to work for them. According to the arrest warrant from the Honolulu First District Court, 24-year-old Pomerrine Robert and 41-year-old Kevin Robert flew the victims in from Guam on Aug. 23, 2021. Police told KITV-TV the victims stayed with the Roberts in the 2200 block of Ahe Street. The Roberts reportedly confiscated the victims’ passports immediately after picking them up from the airport. According to the warrant, the juvenile overheard Pomerinne say she would return the passports if she and her mother gave her money.
HONOLULU, HI
truecrimedaily

Indiana mother faces 11 years in prison after allegedly abandoning autistic son in Ohio

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (TCD) -- A 32-year-old Indiana mother who allegedly abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on the side of a road faces up to 11 years in prison. According to a press release from the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, on Feb. 17, a 5-year-old nonverbal victim was found alone on Sheed Road in Colerain Township, Ohio. The victim, later identified as Martin Adkins, was reportedly soaking wet from the rain.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

12-year-old, 2 teens arrested in connection with fatal shootings in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (TCD) -- Two 17-year-olds and one 12-year-old were located and arrested this week for their alleged involvement in two shootings that occurred in February. In a March 14 statement, the U.S. Marshals Service said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) received information about a suspect potentially located at a residence on the 9800 block of Gambier Street. The suspect, a 12-year-old male, was wanted for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Devon Orr. According to the statement, the 12-year-old was out on bond for attempted murder charges and allegedly removed his ankle monitor.
CLEVELAND, OH
truecrimedaily

Texas man accused of biting and strangling woman who did not say goodbye to him

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested last week after allegedly biting and strangling a woman who did not say goodbye to him. According to a press release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, March 9, deputies responded to a home to a report of an assault. Ethan Devilbliss had reportedly bitten a female victim and strangled her, causing redness.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
truecrimedaily

73-year-old Oklahoma woman allegedly took husband’s gun and shot him while he slept

TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A 73-year-old woman was arrested last week for allegedly shooting her husband in the back of the head while he slept. In a statement, the Tulsa Police Department said officers responded to a home near 17th and Olympia Avenue on March 9 at approximately 3:15 p.m. Linda Burton called police to report her husband was "sitting in his chair with no pulse."
TULSA, OK
truecrimedaily

Arkansas high school principal accused of killing his wife

OMAHA, Ark. (TCD) -- A 52-year-old man faces second-degree murder charges after his wife died earlier this month. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on March 6, deputies responded to a residence in Omaha following a call regarding the death of 36-year-old Amanda Dodson. Investigators and the medical examiner determined Dodson died from a "severe injury," and her husband Rocky Dodson was taken into custody for second-degree murder.
OMAHA, AR
truecrimedaily

Mississippi grandmother and boyfriend accused of locking children in dog cage

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (TCD) -- A 51-year-old grandmother and her 52-year-old boyfriend were arrested this week after allegedly locking the woman's grandchildren in a dog cage. According to WREG-TV, on Tuesday, March 8, Child Protective Services alerted the Tate County Sheriff's Department about a possible crime at a home in the 400 block of Turner Road. The Tate County Sheriff's Office told WMC-TV a child who lived at the home told their East Tate Elementary School teacher they would get locked in a cage as punishment.
TATE COUNTY, MS
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of intentionally running over boyfriend at 73 mph during road trip

MOBILE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old woman stands accused of intentionally running over her boyfriend at 73 mph in Alabama during a road trip from Florida to California. According to a press release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, March 6, at approximately 5:58 a.m., deputies responded to the eastbound Interstate 10 at the 3-mile marker to a report of a vehicle accident. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a victim, Henry Hernandez, who had been fatally struck by a car. The Sheriff’s Office says he was pronounced dead at the scene.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy