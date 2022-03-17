ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Video) Track & Field Season Preview 2021-22

Cover picture for the articleWe caught up with Coach Owen, Coach Young, Senior thrower Noah Koball, and...

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA Swimmer Who Finished Behind Lia Thomas Releases Statement

An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Ledger

Canton baseball expectations high

CANTON—After four straight trips to  the regional championship game, the Canton Little Giants baseball team has a simple goal for 2022. "Our expectations are to go win a regional," said Canton coach Mike Emery. "In the past four years I've been here as head coach, we've been to the regional championship game every year.  ...
CANTON, IL
Laura Lyons
The Columbus Dispatch

Boys Basketball: Africentric Nubians fall in state semifinal, but enjoy season to remember

Africentric boys basketball coach Michael Bates was filled with emotion as he talked about the performance he’d witnessed from junior Dailyn Swain and the heart he’d seen from his team as it battled Ottawa-Glandorf in a Division III state semifinal.  Most of the memories he believes will stick out from the season, though, didn’t take place during the team’s run to the City League championship or to its fifth state appearance, which ended with a 53-48 loss to...
DAYTON, OH
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
NJ.com

South Jersey Times boys indoor track and field postseason honors, 2021-22

For Jaden Johnson, there really was no key turning point to the season; he knew from the beginning, he was going to be successful. “I had worked hard; I put in a lot of time,” the senior on the Timber Creek High boys’ indoor track and field team said. “I reached the Meet of Champions last spring. I didn’t have a season last year because of COVID. I was determined to make up for it.”
SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA Tournament Getting Crushed For Referee Explanation

NCAA Tournament referees have taken their share of heat from fans, as well as the media, this March Madness. And that continued Sunday when officials seemingly ducked an explanation for a questionable technical foul call on Illinois’ RJ Melendez. Per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn, “Asked if media could receive...
COLLEGE SPORTS

