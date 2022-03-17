(Video) Track & Field Season Preview 2021-22

Ohio State men’s basketball forward Kyle Young will not return to Sunday’s second round NCAA Tournament game against Villanova. Young, who has suffered multiple concussions over the past year, suffered a blow to the head in the second half of Sunday’s game. CBS’s cameras made sure to...
The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
CANTON—After four straight trips to the regional championship game, the Canton Little Giants baseball team has a simple goal for 2022.
"Our expectations are to go win a regional," said Canton coach Mike Emery.
"In the past four years I've been here as head coach, we've been to the regional championship game every year.
...
Africentric boys basketball coach Michael Bates was filled with emotion as he talked about the performance he’d witnessed from junior Dailyn Swain and the heart he’d seen from his team as it battled Ottawa-Glandorf in a Division III state semifinal.
Most of the memories he believes will stick out from the season, though, didn’t take place during the team’s run to the City League championship or to its fifth state appearance, which ended with a 53-48 loss to...
Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
For Jaden Johnson, there really was no key turning point to the season; he knew from the beginning, he was going to be successful. “I had worked hard; I put in a lot of time,” the senior on the Timber Creek High boys’ indoor track and field team said. “I reached the Meet of Champions last spring. I didn’t have a season last year because of COVID. I was determined to make up for it.”
With consistent scoring from senior Chayce Franklin and juniors Scott Anderson, Malcolm Bogroff, Elisha Bugasch and Damian Scouloukas, Hunterdon Central performed at a high level in championships meets, tying for a share of the Skyland Conference team title and placing second in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 meet. Bugasch...
NCAA Tournament referees have taken their share of heat from fans, as well as the media, this March Madness. And that continued Sunday when officials seemingly ducked an explanation for a questionable technical foul call on Illinois’ RJ Melendez. Per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn, “Asked if media could receive...
