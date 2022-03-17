Cuomo Says He Is Open To Running Again, Despite Resignation

As you go about your day, you might hear that Governor Kathy Hocul announced that 13 New York State landmarks were lit in purple to mark a sad and tragic anniversary. The day was March 16, 2021 when several members of the Asian American Pacific Islander community lost their lives in a horrific murderous attack on businesses in Atlanta, GA. Why was the color purple selected to mark this event? According to the Governor's office: Purple has been chosen to recognize the intersection of harm, mental health, and violence involved in this issue and to bring awareness to the recent increase in hate crimes the AAPI community has faced.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO