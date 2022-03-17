ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuomo Says He Is Open To Running Again, Despite Resignation

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is dangling the possibility he may run for his former job just six months after he resigned amid sexual harassment allegations....

CNY News

Will NY & US Lawmakers Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent?

Efforts are underway on both the state and national levels to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. It was a measure that was initially implemented to save energy. Regardless of its intentions, it seems it mostly taps our time and energy. And if you are on the side of eliminating our bi-annual 1 hour time jump, your wish could be coming true.
ALBANY, NY
CNY News

The Tragic Reason These 13 New York Landmarks Were Lit in Purple

As you go about your day, you might hear that Governor Kathy Hocul announced that 13 New York State landmarks were lit in purple to mark a sad and tragic anniversary. The day was March 16, 2021 when several members of the Asian American Pacific Islander community lost their lives in a horrific murderous attack on businesses in Atlanta, GA. Why was the color purple selected to mark this event? According to the Governor's office: Purple has been chosen to recognize the intersection of harm, mental health, and violence involved in this issue and to bring awareness to the recent increase in hate crimes the AAPI community has faced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNY News

NY State Accepting Applications For Pot Sales Licenses

New York state is now accepting applications for licenses to sell recreational marijuana grown by local farmers in the 2022 growing season. The license was made possible by a law the governor signed last month. Governor Kathy Hochul announced last week that New Yorkers with past marijuana related convictions will...
AGRICULTURE
CNY News

Russian Accused of Acting as Illegal Russian Spy in New York

A Russian woman is accused of acting as an illegal Russian agent in New York to "shape US policy in favor of Russian objectives." On Tuesday, Elena Branson, 61, is accused of acting and conspiring to act in the United States illegally as an agent of the Russian government, willfully failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (“FARA”), as well as conspiring to commit visa fraud and making false statements to the FB.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNY News

Republicans Pick Zeldin for New York Governor

New York Republicans have their pick for the next Governor but, in spite of getting the G.O.P. nomination at the party’s statewide convention on Long Island, Congressman Lee Zeldin will be facing a battle in the upcoming primary. The party faithful have been gathering this week in Garden City,...
POLITICS
