500-Acre Nature Paradise at New Ritz-Carlton Residences Estero Bay

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing to one of Southwest Florida’s last available stretches of waterfront are The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay. Situated within 500 acres of lush lands and beside the natural beauty of the state’s first aquatic preserve of Estero Bay presents a rare opportunity in a sheltered oasis for the legendary brand, unlike...

Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~33707 SKILL ALLEY #105 ~ RESIDENCES OF REHOBOTH BAY

33707 Skiff Alley #105, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Residences of Rehoboth Bay ~ Why wait to build when you can own today a first floor Beacon II model with private balcony over looking Love Creek. Minutes to Lewes and Rehoboth beaches and everything that our towns have to offer. Shopping, dining and of course our state parks. Boat slips available through Love Creek Marina with access to Rehoboth Bay. Hop on your boat and visit Dewey Beach or the town of Lewes. Unit boasts luxury vinyl plank flooring, carpet, SS appliances, granite countertops, 9 ft. ceilings, tile showers, tankless water heater and natural gas. The Residences is a gated community with pool, pool house and kayak launch and storage. Short term rentals are permitted with a 7 day minimum.
LEWES, DE
tatler.com

The Ritz-Carlton Fari Islands

The 100 round villas – some over the turquoise water, some on the beach – are made from sustainable wood, with a panoramic sliding glass wall that opens to a curved deck and private pool, and beyond to the shimmering sea. Crisp Frette linen and cool white marble set the tone within, enveloping you in peace that is mirrored by the horizon rippling before you in a seamlessly organic flow. For dining, you can indulge in home-made ravioli with ricotta, artichokes and saffron at La Locanda, melt-in-the-mouth nigiri at Japanese restaurant IWAU, or blue water prawns washed down with Miraval Rosé at the beach shack. The ring-shaped spa (stocked up with Bamford’s organic skincare line) floats on the water, and each treatment room is named after its point on the compass. All around lies the Indian Ocean, which the resident spinner dolphins and hawksbill turtles are lucky enough to call home.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Florida Press

Mark Ferland named General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples welcomed Mark Ferland as Area General Manager of the two prestigious luxury resorts on Florida’s Paradise Coast. A seasoned industry leader with a proven history of driving the brand’s culture and service excellence, Ferland will oversee both The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples as well as The Ritz-Carlton, Naples as the iconic beachfront resort ushers in a new chapter in its storied history with the ‘Evolution of an Icon.’
NAPLES, FL
Daily Florida Press

Budweiser Clydesdales visiting Naples, Estero

The Budweiser Clydesdales will make a tour stop today in Naples, and then they’ll visit Hertz Arena and Miromar Outlets on Friday. A cover story in the Neapolitan section of today’s Naples Daily News listed the incorrect days for the Clydesdales’ tour through Southwest Florida. It also left out today’s stop in downtown Naples.
NAPLES, FL

