Structure Fire: 1500 Block of North 19th
On March 17th, 2022 at approximately 2:40 p.m. the Abilene Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire located on the 1500 block of N. 19th. AFD fire crews arrived to smoke and flames showing from a single story residence located on the exterior of the back of the residence. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished. There was moderate exterior damage to the structure. No injuries to occupants or AFD crews. Damages are estimated at $10,000.
