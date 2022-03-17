Hook & Hunting: Registration Open for Catching Crappies for Cancer Tournament

Registration is open for the 10th annual Catching Crappies to Cure Cancer Tournament.

The tournament is held on the third Saturday of May on Lake Cadillac.

Participants, adults and kids, can weigh in one crappie per person, with prizes going to the top ten biggest crappies.

All donations and registration fees go toward the American Cancer Society.

“I’ve known a lot of people that have passed away from cancer, so we want to stop that,” said the tournament coordinator Allen Retlewski.

Registration can be done online or in person at Pilgrim’s Village before the event, or at the tournament the day of.